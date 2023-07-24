Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 24, 2023

Daily Market Reports | Jul 24 2023

RPM RPM AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED

Overnight Price: $0.10

Moelis rates ((RPM)) as Buy (1) -

RPM Automotive has signalled FY23 operating EBITDA of $15m, ahead of prior guidance. Subscription annual recurring revenue ended June at $42m.

Moelis assesses a strong second half in recurring software sales revenue has laid the foundation for growth in FY24, accompanied by an incremental contribution from advisory.

The broker maintains a Buy rating and raises the target to $2.04 from $2.01.

This report was published on July 12, 2023.

Target price is $2.04 Current Price is $0.10 Difference: $1.94

If RPM meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 1940% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of 1.49 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.71.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 EPS of 3.73 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 2.68.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

RTR RUMBLE RESOURCES LIMITED

Mining - Overnight Price: $0.18

Wilsons rates ((RTR)) as Initiation of coverage with Overweight (1) -

Wilsons initiates coverage on Rumble Resources with an Overweight rating and $0.40 target. The company is focused on the early-stage Earaheedy zinc/lead project in Western Australia.

The maiden resource announced in April puts the project is one of the largest zinc sulphide discoveries globally in the past decade. The broker expects ongoing positive exploration news ahead of the start of a scoping study later in 2023.

This report was published on July 19, 2023.

Target price is $0.40 Current Price is $0.18 Difference: $0.22

If RTR meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 122% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 30.00.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 45.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SDR SITEMINDER LIMITED

Travel, Leisure & Tourism - Overnight Price: $3.55

Jarden rates ((SDR)) as Buy (1) -

Jarden notes technology stocks have rallied over the past six months and are therefore increasingly reliant on a more positive outlook to justify valuations.

SiteMinder's share price has been volatile, with the first potential catalyst being delivery of free cash flow at the quarterly update on July 28. Subsequently, subscriber growth, cost reductions and the outlook are critical.

Buy rating. Target is raised to $4.40 from $4.30.

This report was published on July 17, 2023.

Target price is $4.40 Current Price is $3.55 Difference: $0.85

If SDR meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 24% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $4.68, suggesting upside of 39.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 15.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 22.76. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -15.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 1.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 8.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 43.29. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -8.7, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SEK SEEK LIMITED

Jobs & Skilled Labour Services - Overnight Price: $23.25

Goldman Sachs rates ((SEK)) as Sell (5) -

Amid uncertainty in the macro economic environment and sustained weakness in the Seek job index, Goldman Sachs believes FY24 consensus estimates for Australasian revenue remain too high, implying only four months of volume declines before flat-lining.

The broker envisages the balance of risks is to the downside, although acknowledges the risks appear somewhat captured within the share price. Sell rating maintained. Target is $23.50.

This report was published on July 19, 2023.

Target price is $23.50 Current Price is $23.25 Difference: $0.25

If SEK meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $27.92, suggesting upside of 19.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 45.00 cents and EPS of 70.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.94%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 33.21. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 71.5, implying annual growth of 49.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 45.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 32.7.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 48.00 cents and EPS of 71.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.06%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 32.75. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 77.7, implying annual growth of 8.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 51.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 30.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources