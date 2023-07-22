The Market In Numbers – 22 Jul 2023

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 21 Jul 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2023) NZ50 11940.440 -0.61% 0.20% 0.20% 4.07% All Ordinaries 7526.80 0.13% 1.69% 1.69% 4.22% S&P ASX 200 7313.90 0.15% 1.54% 1.54% 3.91% S&P ASX 300 7271.40 0.13% 1.59% 1.59% 3.84% Communication Services 1533.90 -2.30% -0.23% -0.23% 8.70% Consumer Discretionary 2981.20 0.00% 1.27% 1.27% 9.19% Consumer Staples 13167.70 -0.26% -0.95% -0.95% 4.98% Energy 11395.00 1.16% 5.24% 5.24% 3.24% Financials 6463.70 2.68% 3.92% 3.92% 1.66% Health Care 40190.50 1.14% -2.66% -2.66% -2.89% Industrials 6835.90 0.13% 0.58% 0.58% 9.64% Info Technology 1861.90 -0.53% 1.77% 1.77% 32.47% Materials 18108.90 -2.45% 0.43% 0.43% 3.24% Real Estate 3119.90 -1.00% 2.50% 2.50% 3.89% Utilities 9052.20 1.07% 3.64% 3.64% 8.91% A-REITs 1387.10 -0.81% 2.39% 2.39% 4.03% All Technology Index 2486.70 -0.87% 2.90% 2.90% 23.99% Banks 2618.10 3.12% 4.86% 4.86% -1.07% Gold Index 6826.50 -6.49% 3.15% 3.15% 15.34% Metals & Mining 6079.60 -2.75% 0.37% 0.37% 2.22%

The World

Index 21 Jul 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2023) FTSE100 7663.73 3.08% 1.76% 1.76% 2.84% DAX30 16177.22 0.45% 0.18% 0.18% 16.19% Hang Seng 19075.26 -1.74% 0.84% 0.84% -3.57% Nikkei 225 32304.25 -0.27% -2.67% -2.67% 23.80% DJIA 35227.69 2.08% 2.38% 2.38% 6.28% S&P500 4536.34 0.69% 1.93% 1.93% 18.15% Nasdaq Comp 14090.80 -0.16% 2.20% 2.20% 34.63%

Metals & Minerals

Index 21 Jul 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2023) Gold (oz) 1969.00 0.46% 3.19% 3.19% 9.80% Silver (oz) 24.72 -0.48% 9.72% 9.72% 5.28% Copper (lb) 3.8226 -1.61% 2.84% 2.84% 1.84% Aluminium (lb) 0.9820 -1.96% 2.53% 2.53% -16.38% Nickel (lb) 9.5466 -0.77% 7.27% 7.27% -25.39% Zinc (lb) 1.0796 -0.98% 2.96% 2.96% -20.45% Uranium (lb) weekly 55.85 0.99% -0.62% -0.62% 17.33% Iron Ore (t) 112.43 1.33% -1.30% -1.30% 1.81%

Energy

Index 21 Jul 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2023) West Texas Crude 75.63 -1.64% 8.26% 8.26% -3.13% Brent Crude 79.63 -2.32% 7.16% 7.16% -2.27%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

