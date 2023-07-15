The Market In Numbers – 15 Jul 2023

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 13 Jul 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2023) NZ50 12013.430 0.28% 0.81% 0.81% 4.71% All Ordinaries 7517.10 3.77% 1.56% 1.56% 4.09% S&P ASX 200 7303.10 3.70% 1.39% 1.39% 3.76% S&P ASX 300 7262.00 3.73% 1.46% 1.46% 3.70% Communication Services 1570.00 3.17% 2.12% 2.12% 11.26% Consumer Discretionary 2981.30 4.52% 1.28% 1.28% 9.19% Consumer Staples 13201.50 0.85% -0.70% -0.70% 5.25% Energy 11264.40 4.95% 4.03% 4.03% 2.06% Financials 6295.00 3.31% 1.21% 1.21% -1.00% Health Care 39736.70 -0.37% -3.76% -3.76% -3.98% Industrials 6826.80 2.42% 0.44% 0.44% 9.50% Info Technology 1871.90 6.37% 2.32% 2.32% 33.18% Materials 18563.90 5.75% 2.95% 2.95% 5.83% Real Estate 3151.50 5.37% 3.53% 3.53% 4.94% Utilities 8956.10 1.90% 2.54% 2.54% 7.75% A-REITs 1398.40 5.08% 3.23% 3.23% 4.87% All Technology Index 2508.60 6.22% 3.81% 3.81% 25.09% Banks 2539.00 3.72% 1.69% 1.69% -4.05% Gold Index 7300.40 9.84% 10.31% 10.31% 23.34% Metals & Mining 6251.50 6.02% 3.21% 3.21% 5.11%

The World

Index 14 Jul 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2023) FTSE100 7434.57 2.45% -1.29% -1.29% -0.23% DAX30 16105.07 3.22% -0.27% -0.27% 15.67% Hang Seng 19413.78 5.71% 2.63% 2.63% -1.86% Nikkei 225 32391.26 0.01% -2.40% -2.40% 24.13% DJIA 34509.03 2.29% 0.29% 0.29% 4.11% S&P500 4505.42 2.42% 1.24% 1.24% 17.34% Nasdaq Comp 14113.70 3.32% 2.36% 2.36% 34.85%

Metals & Minerals

Index 14 Jul 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2023) Gold (oz) 1960.00 2.57% 2.72% 2.72% 9.30% Silver (oz) 24.84 9.52% 10.25% 10.25% 5.79% Copper (lb) 3.8850 3.62% 4.52% 4.52% 3.51% Aluminium (lb) 1.0016 6.36% 4.57% 4.57% -14.71% Nickel (lb) 9.6207 0.59% 8.10% 8.10% -24.81% Zinc (lb) 1.0903 1.96% 3.98% 3.98% -19.66% Uranium (lb) weekly 55.30 -1.25% -1.60% -1.60% 16.18% Iron Ore (t) 110.95 -1.18% -2.60% -2.60% 0.47%

Energy

Index 14 Jul 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2023) West Texas Crude 76.89 7.09% 10.06% 10.06% -1.51% Brent Crude 81.52 6.55% 9.70% 9.70% 0.05%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

