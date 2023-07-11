Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 11, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 11:47 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ALQ ASX CAJ CAR CGC CPU EVO HUB IEL MFG MVF NWL PNI PPS PXA SDR WOW

PPS PRAEMIUM LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $0.59

Wilsons rates ((PPS)) as Initiation of coverage with Overweight (1) -

Along with a return to the specialist platform sector, Wilsons initiates coverage on Praemium with an Overweight rating and $0.79.

The broker envisages the earnings trajectory will improve following the sale of the international business and there are numerous levers for growth.

The broker expects the recent "winter" in flows will subside with adviser migrations accelerating in addition to new business wins.

The shares are considered attractively priced at current levels and Wilsons explains the company only needs to participate, rather than catch up or overcome peers, in order to generate significant returns.

This report was published on July 10, 2023.

Target price is $0.79 Current Price is $0.59 Difference: $0.195

If PPS meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 33% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.33.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.04.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

PXA PEXA GROUP LIMITED

Real Estate - Overnight Price: $12.54

Jarden rates ((PXA)) as Underweight (4) -

Jarden is hesitant regarding the volume outlook over the short term, given a higher interest-rate scenario, although acknowledges settlement data have continued to show signs of improvement, with NSW volumes rising for the second consecutive month.

Nevertheless, the broker retains an Underweight rating, reducing the target to $12.25 from $12.50, ahead of the FY23 results.

Estimates for EPS in FY23 and FY24 are reduced by -1% and -3%, respectively, to reflect changes to volume growth and market share estimates.

This report was published on July 5, 2023.

Target price is $12.25 Current Price is $12.54 Difference: minus $0.29 (current price is over target).

If PXA meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $16.02, suggesting upside of 26.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 22.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 54.76. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 25.6, implying annual growth of 107.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 49.5.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 33.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 37.66. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 33.5, implying annual growth of 30.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 37.9.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SDR SITEMINDER LIMITED

Travel, Leisure & Tourism - Overnight Price: $3.06

Wilsons rates ((SDR)) as Overweight (1) -

SiteMinder has begun the new financial year by "pulling the price lever", Wilsons observes, with a 10-12% increase in base and Plus platforms while Little Hotelier is expected to follow suit shortly.

Wilsons increases average subscription MRR per property growth assumptions to 5-6% over FY24-25.

As management is increasingly intent on leveraging the company's data accumulation and creating advanced business intelligence, the broker envisages subscription price increases of 2-3% per annum.

Overweight maintained. Target edges down to $4.47 from $4.53.

This report was published on July 7, 2023.

Target price is $4.47 Current Price is $3.06 Difference: $1.41

If SDR meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 46% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $4.91, suggesting upside of 60.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 15.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 20.13. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -14.9, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 1.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 7.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 41.35. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -8.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WOW WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $38.42

Jarden rates ((WOW)) as Overweight (2) -

After touring the Melbourne South Regional automated distribution centre, Jarden is impressed with the benefits to productivity, reliability and efficiency.

Moreover, in contrast to competitor Coles Group ((COL)), much of the savings have begun to flow through already, with the -$40-50m of expected annual savings likely embedded and the next opportunity being the two Moorebank facilities in 2024/25.

Woolworths remains the broker's preferred sector exposure and an Overweight rating and $41.10 target are maintained.

This report was published on July 5, 2023.

Target price is $41.10 Current Price is $38.42 Difference: $2.68

If WOW meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $36.73, suggesting downside of -5.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 117.00 cents and EPS of 140.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.05%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 27.35. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 136.9, implying annual growth of 8.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 103.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 28.2.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 131.00 cents and EPS of 153.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.41%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.98. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 148.2, implying annual growth of 8.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 110.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 26.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Disclaimer:

The content of this information does in no way reflect the opinions of FNArena, or of its journalists. In fact we don't have any opinion about the stock market, its value, future direction or individual shares. FNArena solely reports about what the main experts in the market note, believe and comment on. By doing so we believe we provide experienced, intelligent investors with a valuable tool that helps them in making up their own minds, reading market trends and getting a feel for what is happening beneath the surface.

This document is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or other financial instrument. FNArena employs very experienced journalists who base their work on information believed to be reliable and accurate, though no guarantee is given that the daily report is accurate or complete. Investors should contact their personal adviser before making any investment decision.

Decisions about inclusions in this Report are made independently of the providers of stock market research and at full discretion of the team of journalists responsible for content at FNArena. Inclusion does not equal endorsement, in any way, shape or form. This Report is provided for informational purposes only.