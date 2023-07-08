The Market In Numbers – 8 Jul 2023

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 07 Jul 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2023) NZ50 11980.120 0.53% 0.53% 0.53% 4.42% All Ordinaries 7244.10 -2.13% -2.13% -2.13% 0.31% S&P ASX 200 7042.30 -2.24% -2.24% -2.24% 0.05% S&P ASX 300 7001.10 -2.18% -2.18% -2.18% -0.02% Communication Services 1521.80 -1.01% -1.01% -1.01% 7.84% Consumer Discretionary 2852.40 -3.10% -3.10% -3.10% 4.47% Consumer Staples 13090.30 -1.53% -1.53% -1.53% 4.37% Energy 10733.60 -0.87% -0.87% -0.87% -2.75% Financials 6093.40 -2.03% -2.03% -2.03% -4.17% Health Care 39886.20 -3.40% -3.40% -3.40% -3.62% Industrials 6665.80 -1.92% -1.92% -1.92% 6.92% Info Technology 1759.80 -3.81% -3.81% -3.81% 25.21% Materials 17553.80 -2.65% -2.65% -2.65% 0.07% Real Estate 2990.80 -1.74% -1.74% -1.74% -0.41% Utilities 8788.70 0.62% 0.62% 0.62% 5.74% A-REITs 1330.80 -1.76% -1.76% -1.76% -0.19% All Technology Index 2361.60 -2.28% -2.28% -2.28% 17.76% Banks 2448.00 -1.95% -1.95% -1.95% -7.49% Gold Index 6646.10 0.42% 0.42% 0.42% 12.29% Metals & Mining 5896.30 -2.66% -2.66% -2.66% -0.86%

The World

Index 07 Jul 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2023) FTSE100 7256.94 -3.65% -3.65% -3.65% -2.61% DAX30 15603.40 -3.37% -3.37% -3.37% 12.06% Hang Seng 18365.70 -2.91% -2.91% -2.91% -7.16% Nikkei 225 32388.42 -2.41% -2.41% -2.41% 24.12% DJIA 33734.88 -1.96% -1.96% -1.96% 1.77% S&P500 4398.95 -1.16% -1.16% -1.16% 14.57% Nasdaq Comp 13660.72 -0.92% -0.92% -0.92% 30.52%

Metals & Minerals

Index 07 Jul 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2023) Gold (oz) 1910.80 0.14% 0.14% 0.14% 6.56% Silver (oz) 22.68 0.67% 0.67% 0.67% -3.41% Copper (lb) 3.7493 0.87% 0.87% 0.87% -0.11% Aluminium (lb) 0.9417 -1.68% -1.68% -1.68% -19.81% Nickel (lb) 9.5642 7.47% 7.47% 7.47% -25.25% Zinc (lb) 1.0693 1.97% 1.97% 1.97% -21.21% Uranium (lb) weekly 56.00 -0.36% -0.36% -0.36% 17.65% Iron Ore (t) 112.27 -1.44% -1.44% -1.44% 1.67%

Energy

Index 07 Jul 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2023) West Texas Crude 71.80 2.78% 2.78% 2.78% -8.03% Brent Crude 76.51 2.96% 2.96% 2.96% -6.10%









