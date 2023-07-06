The Upside For Uranium

Commodities | 12:02 PM

As more of the world adopts nuclear energy on the path to renewables, demand for uranium can only grow. Australia boasts several listed miners.

-Reactor building growing apace globally

-Upside for uranium pricing

-Australian-listed miners

-China’s nuclear conundrum

By Greg Peel

Bell Potter notes that as of March this year, 57 nuclear reactors were under construction around the globe. Shaw and Partners says 59, but doesn’t put a time on it, further noting this would add to the existing 436 reactor fleet, with a another 100 in the planning stage and 323 being proposed, quoting the World Nuclear Association.

Of Bell Potter’s 57 under construction, 22 are in China. The broker offers more stats:

During 2022, six reactors were connected to the grid (total capacity 9,054MW) and five reactors were shut down (-3,271MW). Thus far in 2023, four reactors have been connected to the grid, in Slovakia, China, the US and Belarus (3,772MW), and five have been shut down, in Taiwan, Belgium and Germany (-6,048MW).

The broker continues to see reactor growth across the globe, with China and India boasting both a comparatively young fleet and ambitious growth outlooks for nuclear capacity. Bell Potter estimates current raw uranium (U3O8) demand at 161mlbs/yr, expanding to 189mlbs/yr by the end of the decade.

Bell Potter currently estimates global supply for U3O8 at around 125mlbs/yr, expanding by around 11.48mlbs over 2023 with the addition of restart operations, particularly Cameco’s McArthur River mine in Canada.

As it stands, the broker currently estimates around a -24mlbs shortfall in the market in 2023.

According to tracking by uranium industry consultant TradeTech, spot uranium was trading at end-May at US$56.00/lb. Mid-term contract pricing was at US$58.50/lb, and long-term at US$56.00/lb.

As a result of Bell Potter’s estimations, the broker has revised its mid-term price deck (out to 2026), resulting in an increase to US$80/lb from US$60/lb, and subsequently raised its twelve-month target prices for three Australian-listed uranium miners under its coverage – Boss Energy ((BOE)), Paladin Energy ((PDN)) and Deep Yellow ((DYL)).

The broker has Speculative Buy ratings on both Paladin and Deep Yellow and a Hold on Boss Energy due to recent share price strength.

Boss Energy is due to restart its Honeymoon operation in South Australia in December and Paladin will restart its Langer Heinrich mine in Namibia in March next year. Deep Yellow holds tenements in Namibia and is looking towards production by the end of 2025.

Bell Potter has also initiated coverage on Alligator Energy ((AGE)) with a Speculative Buy rating. This company is in early-stage development of its Samphire project in South Australia, which the broker notes shows similarities to Honeymoon.

Bell Potter also makes mention of, but does not cover, Lotus Energy ((LOT)), which has an unfunded restart operation in Malawi.

Reasons to be Cheerful

Nuclear is becoming a more important part of the energy transition, Shaw declares, as governments face the reality that investment in renewables is not going to meet decarbonisation objectives due to limitations on transmission, batteries and firming capacity.

The broker has offered eight reasons to be positive on uranium: