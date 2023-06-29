Lithium: Longer Term Bullish

Technicals | 11:07 AM

This story features GLOBAL X BATTERY TECH & LITHIUM ETF. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: ACDC

Bottom Line 28/06/23

Daily Trend: Up

Weekly Trend: Up

Monthly Trend: Up

Support Levels: 100.00 (zone) / 90.00-88.00 / 83.50

Resistance Levels: N/A (all-time highs)

[Note: Prices reflect the ASX-listed Global X Battery Tech & Lithium ETF ((ACDC)) in A$]

Technical Discussion

Reasons to be bullish longer-term:

→ A key resource required in the emerging technology sector

→ Limited producers globally yet growing

→ Europe, China, and the U.S are seen as major consumers moving forward

→ bullish Elliott Wave count remains in play

In keeping with our lithium theme tonight we are back reviewing the Lithium ETF (Code: ACDC), along with Tesla and LAC. In our last review, we were having some difficulty positioning exactly where the trend had progressed to, although we were leaning toward the higher degree Wave-(2) or (B) completing at the December lows circa $83.50, with the final Wave-C being very much truncated. It has been a very complex corrective phase off the January 2022 highs yet with price now trading into new all-time highs, the labeling on our chart does appear to be the highest probability one to work with from here.

So off the December lows we are now looking for an intermediate 5-wave move to unfold as part of a higher degree Wave-(3) or (C). For now, it doesn’t matter which one it is as both wave types generally unfold as 5-wave patterns, so both are bullish. The up cycle will be longer lasting though if we are witnessing a Wave-(3) rather than a Wave-(C) but we will concern ourselves with this later on down the track.

So right here and now we appear to have a minor degree wave-(iii) of (3) or (C) complete with a minor degree wave-(iv) either completed or needing a little more sideways before it completes. The gap higher move last night with price closing on its highs certainly embodies a solid session, yet any swing into new all-time highs from here is going to bring some solid-looking Type-A bearish divergence to the table. So this will either dictate that the wave-(iv) will require more time to complete as stated, or it will signal that we have a wave-(v) in play that will quickly complete the intermediate Wave-3 due to the negative divergence. The problem with the latter is that we normally like to see Wave-3’s extend 1.618x the length of the Wave-1. So in this case we wouldn’t be looking for the wave-(v) of 3 to complete until it was closer toward this extension target circa 113.88. Difficult to achieve though if the bearish divergence immediately starts to dominate above the recent high at 105.40!

Trading Strategy

With our trading focus recently being on Tesla, and with our Lithium Americas Corp pending trade also in the mix, we haven’t offered up a trading opportunity on the ASX-listed ETF ACDC. Being in blue sky territory though it has obviously reverted to bullish and does look as though further upside is going to be possible over the coming months. Especially with a 5-wave intermediate pattern still being required to complete either a Wave-(3) or (C). As mentioned, the next swing north is going to bring some strong Type-A bearish divergence to the table so now is not the time to get involved from a trading perspective. Definitely one for our watchlist though.

Re-published with permission of the publisher. www.thechartist.com.au All copyright remains with the publisher. The above views expressed are not by association FNArena's (see our disclaimer).

This report may contain advice that has been prepared by The Chartist Pty Ltd (ABN 40 641 323 051). The Chartist Pty Ltd is a Corporate Authorised Representative (CAR No. 1282007) of Shartru Wealth Management Pty Ltd ABN 46 158 536 871, AFSL 422409. Any advice is considered general advice and has been prepared without taking into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. Because of that, before acting on this advice you should therefore consider the appropriateness of the advice having regard to your situation and your own objectives, financial situation and needs. We recommend you obtain financial, legal and taxation advice before making any financial investment decision. If the advice relates to the acquisition, or possible acquisition, of a product (other than a security e.g. a CFD) then the client should obtain the relevant Product Disclosure Document and consider it before making any decision about whether to acquire the product. Past performance is not a reliable indication of future performance. This material has been prepared based on information believed to be accurate at the time of publication. Subsequent changes in circumstances may occur at any time and may impact the accuracy of the information.

Risk Disclosure Statement

THE RISK OF LOSS IN TRADING SECURITIES AND LEVERAGED INSTRUMENTS I.E. DERIVATIVES, SUCH AS FUTURES, OPTIONS AND CONTRACTS FOR DIFFERENCE CAN BE SUBSTANTIAL. YOU SHOULD THEREFORE CAREFULLY CONSIDER YOUR OBJECTIVES, FINANCIAL SITUATION, NEEDS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT PERSONAL CIRCUMSTANCES TO DETERMINE WHETHER SUCH TRADING IS SUITABLE FOR YOU. THE HIGH DEGREE OF LEVERAGE THAT IS OFTEN OBTAINABLE IN FUTURES, OPTIONS AND CONTRACTS FOR DIFFERENCE TRADING CAN WORK AGAINST YOU AS WELL AS FOR YOU. THE USE OF LEVERAGE CAN LEAD TO LARGE LOSSES AS WELL AS GAINS. THIS BRIEF STATEMENT CANNOT DISCLOSE ALL OF THE RISKS AND OTHER SIGNIFICANT ASPECTS OF SECURITIES AND DERIVATIVES MARKETS. THEREFORE, YOU SHOULD CONSULT YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISOR OR ACCOUNTANT TO DETERMINE WHETHER TRADING IN SECURITIES AND DERIVATIVES PRODUCTS IS APPROPRIATE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CIRCUMSTANCES.

Technical limitations If you are reading this story through a third party distribution channel and you cannot see charts included, we apologise, but technical limitations are to blame.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

CHARTS