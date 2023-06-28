Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 28, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:56 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ABP ANP AOF APZ ARF BPT BSL BWP COH DLI HLO LRS PPE SGLLV SMR STX XRO

SGLLV RICEGROWERS LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $6.45

Canaccord Genuity rates ((SGLLV)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity observes another "pleasing" result in FY23 that comfortably beat expectations and rewarded shareholders through a $0.40 final dividend.

The broker highlights the scale and operating diversity that has allowed Ricegrowers to focus on demand and price dynamics.

Annualised price increases and cost relief in some areas will drive revenue and earnings growth into FY24 and the broker rolls forward a 29% upgrade to estimates.

Buy rating maintained. Target rises to $9.45 from $8.88.

This report was published on June 23, 2023.

Target price is $9.45 Current Price is $6.45 Difference: $3

If SGLLV meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 47% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in April.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 50.00 cents and EPS of 91.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.75%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.09.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 48.00 cents and EPS of 96.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.44%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.72.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SMR STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED

Coal - Overnight Price: $2.56

Petra Capital rates ((SMR)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital notes recent media reports have flagged indicative bids for Daunia and Blackwater ranging from US$3.5bn to above US$5bn.

The broker estimates Daunia would represent around 30% of the asset value, and therefore this is well above its internal estimates and much higher than current market ratings for producers.

If, and the broker suggests this is a big IF, the reports are true, this would indicate listed coal equities are due a substantial re-rating.

At the high-end of the reported price range, the implied value for Stanmore Resources would be $9.55 a share. Petra Capital maintains a Buy rating with a target of $5.38.

This report was published on June 23, 2023.

Target price is $5.38 Current Price is $2.56 Difference: $2.82

If SMR meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 110% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 32.23 cents and EPS of 122.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 12.59%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 2.09.

Forecast for FY24:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 33.87 cents and EPS of 81.25 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 13.23%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 3.15.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

STX STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED

NatGas - Overnight Price: $0.43

Wilsons rates ((STX)) as Initiation of coverage with Overweight (1) -

Wilsons initiates coverage on Strike Energy with an Overweight rating and $0.52 target. Gas 2P reserves are set for growth from low-risk near-field appraisal exploration.

Existing 2P reserves at South Erregulla, West Erregulla and Walyering could increase to a total of 1293 PJe, more than tripling existing 2P reserves.

Wilsons attributes over $1bn net to existing prospects and the Ocean Hill contingent resource. Appraisal activity should shed light on the commerciality around the Ocean Hill 306 PJe 2C resource.

This report was published on June 23, 2023.

Target price is $0.52 Current Price is $0.43 Difference: $0.09

If STX meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $0.54, suggesting upside of 26.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 61.43. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -0.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 53.75. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 0.3, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 143.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

XRO XERO LIMITED

Accountancy - Overnight Price: $113.02

Jarden rates ((XRO)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden believes Xero can make further headway on cost reductions by returning its focus to the core accounting software business. The broker now forecasts the free cash flow margin will grow to 49% in FY35 (terminal), from 3% today.

The broker emphasises investors should not expect the turnaround overnight. Short-term changes will likely affect efficiency and markets remain volatile, yet over a 2-3 year horizon the business should be primed for strong growth.

Overweight rating reiterated. Target rises to $128 from $106.

This report was published on June 23, 2023.

Target price is $128.00 Current Price is $113.02 Difference: $14.98

If XRO meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $109.62, suggesting downside of -3.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 73.97 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 152.79. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 86.3, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 131.0.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 EPS of 107.11 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 105.51. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 150.1, implying annual growth of 73.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 75.3.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Disclaimer:

The content of this information does in no way reflect the opinions of FNArena, or of its journalists. In fact we don't have any opinion about the stock market, its value, future direction or individual shares. FNArena solely reports about what the main experts in the market note, believe and comment on. By doing so we believe we provide experienced, intelligent investors with a valuable tool that helps them in making up their own minds, reading market trends and getting a feel for what is happening beneath the surface.

This document is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or other financial instrument. FNArena employs very experienced journalists who base their work on information believed to be reliable and accurate, though no guarantee is given that the daily report is accurate or complete. Investors should contact their personal adviser before making any investment decision.

Decisions about inclusions in this Report are made independently of the providers of stock market research and at full discretion of the team of journalists responsible for content at FNArena. Inclusion does not equal endorsement, in any way, shape or form. This Report is provided for informational purposes only.