Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 27, 2023

Daily Market Reports | Jun 27 2023

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

CHL DEG DSE ERD FBU FLT GOR JLG (2) MBH NXT PEK PXS

NXT NEXTDC LIMITED

Cloud services - Overnight Price: $12.30

Goldman Sachs rates ((NXT)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs covers US-based Equinix Inc which specialises in data centers.

Commentary at the recent Equinix investor day supports the broker’s positive thesis around the benefits of generative AI in driving demand for hyperscale and co-location facilities for the likes of NextDC.

Management at Equinix believes its facilities will benefit from the opportunity provided by generative AI over the next 25 years and is already holding talks with existing hyperscale customers to design new, more dense AI targeted facilities.

Equinix remains comfortable around its ‘extremely well established’ ability to pass through rising costs (albeit at slower rate), while preserving historical returns.

The broker reiterates its Buy rating and $14.60 target for NextDC.

This report was published on June 23, 2023.

Target price is $14.60 Current Price is $12.30 Difference: $2.3

If NXT meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 19% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $13.77, suggesting upside of 11.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -0.4, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -2.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

PEK PEAK RARE EARTHS LIMITED

Rare Earth Minerals - Overnight Price: $0.45

Canaccord Genuity rates ((PEK)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Peak Rare Earths has completed a $27.5m placement to advance the development of the Ngualla rare's project in Tanzania. Shenghe Resources invested $5.6m, taking its stake in the company to 19.8%.

Canaccord Genuity explains the company has recently achieved a major de-risking milestone in finalising a framework agreement with the government of Tanzania, and is now seeking to execute binding offtakes, with financing to follow ahead of FID in September.

Canaccord Genuity incorporates the recent capital raising and also slightly delays the development timeline for Ngualla by six months, expecting construction to start in the March quarter of 2024 and first production in the September quarter 2025.

The Speculative Buy rating and 90c target are retained.

This report was published on June 23, 2023.

Target price is $0.90 Current Price is $0.45 Difference: $0.45

If PEK meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 100% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 22.50.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

PXS PHARMAXIS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $0.04

Taylor Collison rates ((PXS)) as Outperform (2) -

Pharmaxis has proof-of-concept data for its PXS-6302 skin scar treatment, with the data showing excess collagen content in established scars was reduced by up to -50%.

The company intends to progress to a second randomised trial in collaboration with Professor Fiona Ward and the University of Western Australia.

Taylor Collison observes the next milestone will be a significant data update on the PXS-5505 monotherapy trial in MF patients. The broker values the stock at a diluted $0.16 a share for a $12m capital raising in FY25. Outperform maintained.

This report was published on June 21, 2023.

Current Price is $0.04. Target price not assessed.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 3.46.

Forecast for FY24:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 2.25.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources