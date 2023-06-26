Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 26, 2023

Daily Market Reports | Jun 26 2023

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listedequities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArenahas now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listedstocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArenauniverse.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availabilityofsuitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publicationmay not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena'steam of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ALL BBN CTD CWY DXS FBU FLT(2) GOZ HVN IPH JHX JIN LEL LLL MDR PBH SGR SKC TAH TLC WDS WEB

BBN BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED

Apparel & Footwear - Overnight Price: $1.21

Wilsons rates ((BBN)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons assesses the recent update from Baby Bunting has provided evidence that its customers are not immune to interest rate rises and cost inflation, despite nursery "essentials" being less of a discretionary purchase in theory.

Nevertheless, the broker is positive about the brand value and the sizeablestore network built over the last seven years, understanding the leverage available with more than 70 stores when sales growth begins to recover (estimated in the first half of FY25).

Overweight maintained. Target is reduced to $1.60 from $2.70.

This report was published on June 22, 2023.

Target price is $1.60 Current Price is $1.21 Difference: $0.39

If BBN meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 32% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.56, suggesting upside of 28.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 7.00 cents and EPS of 11.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.79%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.90. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 10.3, implying annual growth of -30.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.7.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 4.20 cents and EPS of 7.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.47%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.29. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 11.6, implying annual growth of 12.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 7.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.4.

Market Sentiment: -0.2

CTD CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Travel, Leisure & Tourism - Overnight Price: $18.07

Goldman Sachs rates ((CTD)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs notes Lisa Deng has assumed coverage of Corporate Travel Management. Target price, ratings and estimates have not changed. Buy rating and $22.60 target.

This report was published on June 21, 2023.

Target price is $22.60 Current Price is $18.07 Difference: $4.53

If CTD meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $23.02, suggesting upside of 27.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 28.00 cents and EPS of 59.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.55%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 30.63. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 63.6, implying annual growth of 2777.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 25.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 28.4.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 59.00 cents and EPS of 118.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.27%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.31. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 110.5, implying annual growth of 73.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 47.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

CWY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $2.56

Jarden rates ((CWY)) as Overweight (2) -

A highlightofCleanaway Waste Management's strategy day, according toJarden, was management's expectation for Waste-to-Energy (W2E) capexaround 15-20% higher than originally planned.

The broker also noted commentary stating W2E growth capex's current feasibility is "marginal" given higher operational and capital costs.

Moreover, given the company intends to fund the capex on balance sheet, the analysts points outleverage levels in FY25will exceed the top end of management's targeted gearing,based on Jarden's earnings forecasts.

The Overweight rating and $2.80 target are retained.

This report was published on June 22, 2023.

Target price is $2.80 Current Price is $2.56 Difference: $0.24

If CWY meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.75, suggesting upside of 7.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 4.40 cents and EPS of 6.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.72%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 37.10. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 7.0, implying annual growth of 75.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 36.6.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 6.90 cents and EPS of 9.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.70%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.44. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 8.6, implying annual growth of 22.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 29.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.2

DXS DEXUS

REITs - Overnight Price: $7.67

Jarden rates ((DXS)) as Underweight (4) -

An update on portfolio valuations byDexus revealed a total estimated drop of -$1bn or -6% on prior book values for the 2Hperiod, with cap rates rising by 32bps to 5.12%, offset by a little rental growth, explainsJarden.

While valuations continue tofall, the slide is not as much as the broker was anticipating. It's thought the market is pricing-in an overly bearish scenario, as is the case for most REITs.

Compared to peers, the analysts believe earnings momentum for Dexuswill remain sluggish into FY24, which may hold back a re-rating of shares.

The Underweight rating and $9.20 target are unchanged.

This report was published on June 22, 2023.

Target price is $9.20 Current Price is $7.67 Difference: $1.53

If DXS meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $9.11, suggesting upside of 18.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 51.30 cents and EPS of 67.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.69%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.41. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 64.0, implying annual growth of -57.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 51.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.0.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 52.00 cents and EPS of 67.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.78%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.41. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 63.2, implying annual growth of -1.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 50.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.1

