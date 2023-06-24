The Market In Numbers – 24 Jun 2023

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 23 Jun 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) NZ50 11737.550 -0.53% -0.64% -1.24% 2.30% All Ordinaries 7285.60 -2.22% 0.17% -1.19% 0.88% S&P ASX 200 7099.20 -2.10% 0.11% -1.10% 0.86% S&P ASX 300 7053.40 -2.11% 0.08% -1.11% 0.73% Communication Services 1526.90 -1.56% -1.67% 0.71% 8.21% Consumer Discretionary 2863.10 -2.71% -0.98% -4.56% 4.86% Consumer Staples 13311.70 2.07% 3.01% 0.00% 6.13% Energy 10614.90 -4.85% -0.16% 1.53% -3.83% Financials 6085.20 -1.32% 0.91% -0.73% -4.30% Health Care 41490.50 0.29% -6.19% -2.71% 0.25% Industrials 6708.20 -1.93% -1.85% 1.71% 7.60% Info Technology 1750.30 -4.29% -0.98% 15.79% 24.53% Materials 17855.30 -3.79% 3.72% -3.52% 1.79% Real Estate 2954.10 -3.17% -4.42% -1.09% -1.63% Utilities 8899.60 1.47% 3.73% 6.33% 7.07% A-REITs 1320.00 -3.19% -4.16% -0.85% -1.00% All Technology Index 2347.70 -3.33% -1.08% 6.11% 17.06% Banks 2436.50 -1.01% 0.50% -2.46% -7.93% Gold Index 6566.10 -4.73% -3.46% -4.88% 10.94% Metals & Mining 6000.90 -3.99% 4.01% -4.25% 0.90%

The World

Index 23 Jun 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) FTSE100 7461.87 -2.37% 0.21% -2.23% 0.14% DAX30 15829.94 -3.23% 1.06% 1.29% 13.69% Hang Seng 18889.97 -5.74% 3.60% -7.40% -4.51% Nikkei 225 32781.54 -2.74% 6.13% 16.90% 25.63% DJIA 33727.43 -1.67% 2.49% 1.37% 1.75% S&P500 4348.33 -1.39% 4.03% 5.82% 13.25% Nasdaq Comp 13492.52 -1.44% 4.31% 10.40% 28.91%

Metals & Minerals

Index 23 Jun 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) Gold (oz) 1913.80 -2.26% -2.32% -3.40% 6.73% Silver (oz) 22.25 -6.83% -3.93% -6.94% -5.24% Copper (lb) 3.8876 1.12% 5.72% -4.78% 3.58% Aluminium (lb) 0.9763 -1.96% -3.80% -17.17% -16.87% Nickel (lb) 9.6106 -5.23% 1.86% -8.40% -24.89% Zinc (lb) 1.0933 -2.09% 5.19% -18.98% -19.44% Uranium (lb) weekly 56.50 -1.31% 3.67% 12.44% 18.70% Iron Ore (t) 113.46 0.47% 12.50% -9.85% 2.74%

Energy

Index 23 Jun 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) West Texas Crude 69.51 -1.57% 0.07% -6.47% -10.96% Brent Crude 74.21 -1.88% 0.71% -6.35% -8.92%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions

