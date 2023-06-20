Uranium Week: Spot Price Eases

Weekly Reports | 10:38 AM

Volumes picked up but prices fell in the spot uranium market last week.

-Sellers chased down buyers

-Uranium spot price volatility subsides

-Global nuclear push continues

By Greg Peel

After weeks of little action, volumes picked up in the spot uranium market last week. Industry consultant TradeTech reports 1.1mlbs U3O8 changed hands in nine transactions.

However, this led to a fall in TradeTech’s weekly spot price indicator of -US75c to US$56.50/lb, as buyers backed off and sellers chased.

After a period of relative stability around the US$50/lb mark, the spot price has risen steadily over the last two months, which contrasts with the significant swings the spot price indicator was exhibiting a year ago. TradeTech’s implied volatility measure has declined to 27.3% from 48% a year ago.

In term uranium markets, five transactions involving delivery of material falling just outside of the spot window were reported in the mid-term market last week.

TradeTech notes that as support for nuclear power continues to gain momentum, utilities are moving forward to lock in additional supplies. Several are evaluating not only their procurement policies, but their inventory or stock building plans as well, with a mind to security of supply (ie from Russia).

TradeTech’s term price indicators remain at US$59.00/lb (mid) and US$55.00/lb (long).