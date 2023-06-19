Dr Boreham’s Crucible: Lumos Diagnostics

Small Caps | 10:56 AM

Tim Boreham takes a look at Lumos Diagnostics, which specialises in rapid point-of-care tests to help healthcare professionals diagnose and manage medical conditions more accurately.

By Tim Boreham

ASX code: ((LDX))

Share price: 1.4 cents; Shares on issue: 300,420,080; Market cap: $4.2 million

Chief executive officer: Doug Ward

Board: Sam Lanyon (executive chair), Bronwyn Le Grice, Lawrence Mehren, Catherine Robson

Financials (March quarter 2023): unaudited revenue $US2.0m, ($A2.94m) operating outflows $US2.84m, cash balance $US4.33m, quarters of available funding*: 2.5

* includes $US2.67 million of undrawn convertible notes

Identifiable major holders: Planet Innovation Holdings 23.3%, GZ Family Holdings 9.1%, Perennial Value Management 8.0%, Ryder Capital 6.8%.

The ASX biotech sector is replete with hard-luck stories, but nothing tops the rapid valuation demise of the point-of-care diagnostics house which is now trading well under its cash backing.

Lumos means ‘light’ and the idea was that the company would shine brightly after its July 5, 2021 pandemic-era share market debut, which raised a chunky $63m.

Lumos specialises in rapid point-of-care (POC) tests to help healthcare professionals diagnose and manage medical conditions more accurately.

Lumos offers customized assay development and manufacturing services for third-party POC tests, as well as proprietary digital reader platforms.

Sadly, Lumos shares have lost -99% of their value since the IPO. The key (but certainly not the only) culprit was last year’s US Food and Drug Administration decision to decline marketing approval for the company’s viral-versus-bacterial test, Febridx.

Is there a way forward for the company which at least has revenue and solid contracts in place?

CEO Doug Ward, who replaced Rob Sambursky a year ago, maintains Lumos is hiding its light under a bushel.

Mr Ward says Lumos had spent large wads of the initial public offer funding but was not seeing the results: “I saw they had products that could get there, just a bit differently.”

Problems solved?

Mr Ward says even before he clocked on to the top job, the company had already “course corrected and made a bunch of really difficult decisions”.

Still, new management quickly identified that Lumos was over-emphasizing the product side of its business and neglecting the services side that contributes most of its revenue.

Meanwhile, the cash-strapped Lumos has entered an unusual tie-up with the Massachusetts-based women’s’ health specialist, Hologic.

Announced in mid-March, the deal involves Hologic buying some of Lumos’s manufacturing equipment at its Carlsbad, California facility and renting it back to the company. This resulted in a $4.4m cash injection.

Hologic’s involvement is not exactly arbitrary: Mr Ward was business development manager for Hologic and Hologic was one of Lumos’s biggest customers for its services.

“The reader technology is probably best-in-class and the key reason for Halogic’s interest,” Mr Ward says.

A quick recap

Googlers beware: Lumos is also the name of several other healthcare related programs, including a New South Wales survey of “patient healthcare journeys” a University of Sydney brain tumour program and an “open-source device for wearable spectroscopy research”.

Lumos’ ASX debut came amid a flurry of big-ticket life sciences initial public offers, including Trajan Scientific and Australian Clinical Laboratories.

Lumos is a spin-off from the Melbourne based Planet Innovation, which has developed quite a reputation for medical device design and development. Planet Innovation retains a 23% shareholding in Lumos and remains a guiding - er - light via Lumos chair (and Planet Innovation CEO) Sam Lanyon.

In Planet Innovation’s hands, Lumos was engorged via the acquisition of Nplex, which held crucial electronic reader technology. In 2019, Lumos merged with the Florida-based Rapid Pathogen Screening (RPS), developer of the Febridx test to distinguish between viral and bacterial infections. Dr Sambursky co-founded RPS.

To truncate a lengthy yarn, the wheels quickly fell off the Lumos cart and the board moved to replace Mr Sambursky and trim the workforce.

The company’s Sarasota, Florida premises - a legacy of RPS - was closed and all manufacturing, research and commercial activities were relocated to California.

Lifting the hex on Febridx

Lumos’s former flagship product, Febridx, is a finger-prick blood test that can distinguish between viral and bacterial within 10 minutes.

The kits are lateral flow, which means the sample flows horizontally over a strip containing the test reagents (about two-thirds of all POC tests are designed as lateral flow).

In what Mr Ward dubbed as “not the outcome the company was seeking” last July the FDA rejected Lumos’s marketing approval application under the 510(k) device pathway, deeming Febridx as not substantially equivalent to the predicate device.

In effect, the agency feared false negative Covid (viral) tests.

Febridx previously had been approved in the UK, Europe, Canada, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates and - lest we forget - Australia.