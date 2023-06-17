The Market In Numbers – 17 Jun 2023

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 16 Jun 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) NZ50 11800.040 0.94% -0.11% -0.71% 2.85% All Ordinaries 7451.20 1.90% 2.44% 1.06% 3.18% S&P ASX 200 7251.20 1.81% 2.25% 1.02% 3.02% S&P ASX 300 7205.60 1.79% 2.24% 1.02% 2.90% Communication Services 1551.10 1.70% -0.11% 2.31% 9.92% Consumer Discretionary 2942.90 1.90% 1.78% -1.90% 7.79% Consumer Staples 13041.60 1.62% 0.92% -2.03% 3.98% Energy 11156.20 2.79% 4.93% 6.70% 1.08% Financials 6166.90 3.38% 2.26% 0.60% -3.01% Health Care 41369.40 -5.86% -6.46% -3.00% -0.04% Industrials 6840.20 2.05% 0.08% 3.71% 9.71% Info Technology 1828.70 4.80% 3.45% 20.98% 30.11% Materials 18559.20 3.08% 7.81% 0.28% 5.80% Real Estate 3050.80 0.95% -1.29% 2.15% 1.59% Utilities 8771.00 0.57% 2.24% 4.79% 5.52% A-REITs 1363.50 0.86% -1.00% 2.42% 2.26% All Technology Index 2428.50 3.53% 2.32% 9.76% 21.09% Banks 2461.30 3.05% 1.52% -1.47% -6.99% Gold Index 6892.20 -1.21% 1.34% -0.15% 16.45% Metals & Mining 6250.20 3.10% 8.33% -0.27% 5.09%

The World

Index 16 Jun 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) FTSE100 7642.72 1.06% 2.64% 0.14% 2.56% DAX30 16357.63 2.56% 4.43% 4.66% 17.48% Hang Seng 20040.37 3.35% 9.90% -1.76% 1.31% Nikkei 225 33706.08 4.47% 9.12% 20.20% 29.17% DJIA 34299.12 1.25% 4.23% 3.08% 3.47% S&P500 4409.59 2.58% 5.50% 7.31% 14.85% Nasdaq Comp 13689.57 3.25% 5.83% 12.01% 30.79%

Metals & Minerals

Index 16 Jun 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) Gold (oz) 1958.00 -0.14% -0.07% -1.17% 9.19% Silver (oz) 23.88 -1.61% 3.11% -0.13% 1.70% Copper (lb) 3.8444 1.49% 4.54% -5.84% 2.42% Aluminium (lb) 0.9958 -0.66% -1.88% -15.52% -15.21% Nickel (lb) 10.1410 7.13% 7.49% -3.35% -20.74% Zinc (lb) 1.1166 3.50% 7.43% -17.26% -17.72% Uranium (lb) weekly 57.25 2.97% 5.05% 13.93% 20.27% Iron Ore (t) 112.93 -0.03% 11.98% -10.27% 2.26%

Energy

Index 16 Jun 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) West Texas Crude 70.62 0.64% 1.67% -4.98% -9.54% Brent Crude 75.63 1.12% 2.63% -4.56% -7.18%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

