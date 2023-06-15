Research To Download: Kinatico, Qantm, State Gas & Vection Technologies

Weekly Reports | 11:11 AM

Research reports on ASX-listed companies, to download in full.

–AFT Pharmaceuticals ((AFP)) – Edison Research: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=5CCC26AF-A670-63C8-370E356F819BE3C4

–Barrow Handley Global Share Fund ((GLOB)) – Independent Investment Research (IIR): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=F8D03A8F-F085-CD9A-3A16E79325694327

–Carly Holdings ((CL8)) – Research as a Service: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=F87C9663-EC8D-D8A7-3CEBD4803D2479D4

–Empire Energy Group ((EEG)) – Research as a Service: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=F899C794-A67E-D175-450AAAF7468D3B8C

plus a prior update on the company: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=F8A5CC42-E9D1-B5A6-04E924CEAE6CE9B3

–Kinatico ((KYN)) – Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=5BF62509-A047-3123-12F86BB61E5592E4

–Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals ((PAR)) – Edison Research: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=F92DBC37-BF83-B102-FEB50ECBF83E8BEB

–Quantm ((QIM)) – Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=5C0E86BF-000B-A64E-7A838B0775C16AE2

–Rent.com.au ((RNT)) – Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=5C229E6E-DD5E-A138-185D0DDB0B8649AF

–Respiri ((RSH)) – Edison Research: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=F93DAEB4-F321-EE8B-5C5BB07A0A79E8E2

–Schrole Group ((SCL)) – https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=F8BD9C31-F0F9-783D-8512829EC8307FC9

–State Gas ((GAS)) – Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=F8B081EC-D241-F100-526364FB89BC0E69

–Vection Technologies ((VR1)) – Edison Research: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=5CDA4CFC-005B-5ABE-EF3558E54844C759

–Monthly Listed Managed Investments (LMI) report – Independent Investment Research (IIR): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=F8E8886A-0483-FDE1-3AC48748EDC7FC8E

–Pharma & Biotech – Movers and Shakers – May – Independent Investment Research (IIR): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=F8FBCBD7-0C43-616F-5E11455443045029

All of the above research reports have been produced without control or input from FNArena. These reports are redistributed as an extra service for investors, and solely for market transparency and information purposes.

Inclusion does not imply endorsement. This service does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or other financial instrument. No guarantee is given that any of these reports are accurate or complete.

Investors should contact their personal adviser before making any investment decision. FNArena has the permission from respective publishers to redistribute these reports.

Investors should note reports may have been produced on request from companies involved. Reports are provided in full, including fine print and disclaimers.

ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH!

