The Market In Numbers – 10 Jun 2023

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 09 Jun 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) NZ50 11690.340 -1.60% -1.04% -1.63% 1.89% All Ordinaries 7312.30 -0.26% 0.53% -0.83% 1.25% S&P ASX 200 7122.50 -0.32% 0.44% -0.77% 1.19% S&P ASX 300 7078.80 -0.34% 0.44% -0.76% 1.09% Communication Services 1525.20 -1.88% -1.78% 0.60% 8.09% Consumer Discretionary 2887.90 -0.48% -0.12% -3.73% 5.77% Consumer Staples 12833.60 -0.34% -0.69% -3.59% 2.32% Energy 10853.30 0.44% 2.09% 3.81% -1.67% Financials 5965.10 -0.90% -1.08% -2.69% -6.18% Health Care 43946.20 -1.24% -0.64% 3.05% 6.19% Industrials 6702.50 -1.23% -1.94% 1.62% 7.50% Info Technology 1745.00 -2.95% -1.28% 15.44% 24.16% Materials 18005.30 2.05% 4.59% -2.71% 2.65% Real Estate 3022.10 -3.12% -2.22% 1.19% 0.63% Utilities 8720.90 1.13% 1.65% 4.20% 4.92% A-REITs 1351.90 -2.85% -1.84% 1.55% 1.39% All Technology Index 2345.80 -2.46% -1.16% 6.02% 16.97% Banks 2388.50 -1.17% -1.48% -4.38% -9.74% Gold Index 6976.40 -2.97% 2.58% 1.07% 17.87% Metals & Mining 6062.00 2.27% 5.07% -3.27% 1.92%

The World

Index 09 Jun 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) FTSE100 7562.36 -0.59% 1.56% -0.91% 1.48% DAX30 15949.84 -0.63% 1.82% 2.05% 14.55% Hang Seng 19389.95 2.32% 6.34% -4.95% -1.98% Nikkei 225 32265.17 2.35% 4.46% 15.06% 23.65% DJIA 33876.78 0.34% 2.94% 1.81% 2.20% S&P500 4298.86 0.39% 2.85% 4.61% 11.96% Nasdaq Comp 13259.14 0.14% 2.50% 8.49% 26.68%

Metals & Minerals

Index 09 Jun 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) Gold (oz) 1964.60 -0.65% 0.27% -0.84% 9.56% Silver (oz) 24.22 1.51% 4.58% 1.30% 3.15% Copper (lb) 3.7517 1.55% 2.02% -8.11% -0.05% Aluminium (lb) 0.9847 -4.46% -2.98% -16.46% -16.15% Nickel (lb) 9.4060 -1.68% -0.30% -10.35% -26.49% Zinc (lb) 1.0789 4.28% 3.80% -20.05% -20.50% Uranium (lb) weekly 55.60 2.02% 2.02% 10.65% 16.81% Iron Ore (t) 111.43 6.63% 10.49% -11.47% 0.91%

Energy

Index 09 Jun 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) West Texas Crude 71.29 1.70% 2.63% -4.08% -8.68% Brent Crude 75.57 1.71% 2.55% -4.63% -7.25%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

