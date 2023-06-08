Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 08, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 11:44 AM

ADH ADAIRS LIMITED

Furniture & Renovation - Overnight Price: $1.42

Jarden rates ((ADH)) as Overweight (2) -

Adairs has reduced earnings guidance by -15% at the mid point as trading softened throughout April and into May. Management has pointed to gross margins being in line with expectations and higher than the prior corresponding second half.

Jarden envisages growing risks into FY24 because of increased promotional intensity and a falling Australian dollar.

While Adairs is likely to try and cut costs in a slowing environment, the decision on wages by the Fair Work Commission, coupled with rising energy and rent costs, is likely to create significant headwinds.

Yet Jarden maintains an Overweight rating on valuation grounds while reducing the target to $2.05 from $3.00.

This report was published on June 2, 2023.

Target price is $2.05 Current Price is $1.42

If ADH meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 44% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.72, suggesting upside of 23.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 15.00 cents and EPS of 24.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 10.56%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 22.2, implying annual growth of -15.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 10.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.3.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 16.00 cents and EPS of 24.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 11.27%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 19.2, implying annual growth of -13.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 10.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ALL ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $37.97

Goldman Sachs rates ((ALL)) as Buy (1) -

Aristocrat Leisure offers the most diversifed growth opportunity within the gaming segment, Goldman Sachs asserts, amid strength in land-based market and significant opportunities in iGaming.

The broker considers the market is overly bearish on the longer-term outlook for mobile gaming. Forecasts imply 9.8% net profit growth over FY22-25 for the stock which currently trades at around 17x PE on an FY24 basis.

Buy reiterated. Target is $46.70.

This report was published on June 5, 2023.

Target price is $46.70 Current Price is $37.97

If ALL meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $44.00, suggesting upside of 16.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 62.00 cents and EPS of 207.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.63%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 194.2, implying annual growth of 35.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 63.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.4.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 65.00 cents and EPS of 222.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.71%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 208.0, implying annual growth of 7.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 73.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ASX ASX LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $61.37

Jarden rates ((ASX)) as Downgrade to Neutral from Overweight (3) -

Jarden observes ASX will now need to expand its capacity to progress its technology modernisation. This will require elevated costs in FY24 amid greater flexibility on the balance sheet and results in ASX trimming its dividend policy and issuing debt.

While Jarden envisages upside to returns if the market backdrop improves and futures volumes recover strongly, there is lingering cost uncertainty into FY25 and limited repricing scope as the company rebuilds its reputation.

As there are few near-term catalysts outside of moderate value appeal, the broker lowers its rating to Neutral from Overweight. Target falls to $64.85 from $72.95.

This report was published on June 6, 2023.

Target price is $64.85 Current Price is $61.37

If ASX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $65.47, suggesting upside of 6.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 230.60 cents and EPS of 256.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.76%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 244.9, implying annual growth of -6.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 220.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.1.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 225.00 cents and EPS of 264.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.67%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 260.3, implying annual growth of 6.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 227.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.1

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BBN BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED

Apparel & Footwear - Overnight Price: $1.36

Wilsons rates ((BBN)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons puts the earnings implications for Baby Bunting under review after the disappointing trading update. The company will report FY23 results on August 11.

The broker notes the commentary is broadly similar to other listed retailers which have provided updates in recent weeks and signal consumer demand has been softening over recent months.

Sales appear to have been negatively affected by a poor outcome in a key promotional period during May and the company remains concerned this could continue into the important June trading period.

Baby Bunting has advised there is limited exposure to non-seasonal stock but commentary around lower gross margin suggests to Wilsons the current levels of promotion/discounting are not stimulating enough demand.

Wilsons retains an Overweight rating and $2.70 target.

This report was published on June 6, 2023.

Target price is $2.70 Current Price is $1.36

If BBN meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 98% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.56, suggesting upside of 16.4%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY23:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 10.3, implying annual growth of -30.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.0.

Forecast for FY24:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 11.6, implying annual growth of 12.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 7.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.6.

Market Sentiment: -0.2

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources