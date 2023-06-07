Dr Boreham’s Crucible: Dimerix

Small Caps | 10:31 AM

By Tim Boreham

ASX code: ((DXB))

Share price: 7.0c

Shares on issue: 320,748,666*

Market cap: $22.5m

Chief executive officer: Dr Nina Webster

Board: Hugh Alsop (chair), Dr Webster, Dr Sonia Poli, Clinton Snow

Financials (March quarter 2023): revenue nil, cash outflows -$4.51m, cash of $4.02m*

* Pre raising. During the period the company received $2.84m by way of an advance of 80% of its expected R&D tax incentive, for the June to December 2022 period.

Identifiable major holders*: Peter Meurs 14%, Merchant Group 6%, Bavaria Bay Pty Ltd 2.3%, Yodambao Pty Ltd 2%.

* In April 2023, Merchant Group reduced its holding below the five percent substantial shareholder disclosure threshold.

Not surprisingly, Dimerix cites biotech golden child Neuren Pharmaceuticals as the shining exemplar of what happens to a company’s valuation when a drug actually works.

Neuren had a market capitalization of $220m ahead of its phase III results for trofinetide (now named Daybue), to treat the rare neurological disease Rett syndrome.

The successful trial upped this valuation to $520m. Following US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, the stock is now worth $1.6bn.

Turning to Dimerix, the kidney drug developer hopes for a similar experience with its candidate DMX200, which is in phase III trials to treat an orphan kidney disease.

“[Neuren] is a really strong example of what can happen when you take a strong asset into phase III into commercialization and manufacturing,” says Dimerix chief Dr Nina Webster.

However, Dimerix is not exactly sharing the investor love, with its shares halving over the last year in an inhospitable investing climate, generally.

The company’s thin cash position didn’t help, but the company has now sought to replenish the kitty with a $12m equity raising, in a complex mix of a rights offer, options and convertible notes (see below).

With Dimeric shares trawling record lows, are they a bargain punt or are investors telling us something?

Dimerix through the ages

Dimerix was founded in 2004 by Dr James Williams and former Macquarie Group adviser Liddy McCall, based on technology developed at the University of Western Australia.

The Williams-McCall tag team co-founded Tessitura Pty Ltd and then biotech investor Yuuwa Capital.

Dimerix Bioscience was acquired in July 2015 by the ASX-listed Sun Biomedical, which pursued unrelated ventures and then changed its name to Dimerix Limited in November 2015.

Patent lawyer and scientist Kathy Harrison was appointed inaugural CEO in August 2017, having been the company’s sole employee when she joined in 2014.

A year later the company appointed Dr Webster as CEO.

Also a patent lawyer, Dr Webster had held senior positions at drug companies including Wyeth Pharmaceuticals (now Pfizer), Acrux (as commercial director) and Immuron.

Last December chair and founder Dr Williams quit the Dimerix board, “effective immediately”.