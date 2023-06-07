Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 07, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 11:09 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ADH (3) GDA IPD IPH MGV MVF NXD PDN PLY PPE TLX VIT

ADH ADAIRS LIMITED

Furniture & Renovation - Overnight Price: $1.50

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ADH)) as Hold (3) -

Canaccord Genuity observes cost inefficiencies and the recent slowdown in sales are playing havoc with Adairs' earnings, with EBIT now -21% lower than the mid point of management's forecasts back in August 2022. Margin pressure is expected to continue into FY24.

The broker understands the trading environment both in stores and online has weakened since April and early indications from typical end-of-financial-year sales have been disappointing. Canaccord Genuity retains a Hold rating and reduces the target to $1.60 from $2.40.

This report was published on June 5, 2023.

Target price is $1.60 Current Price is $1.50 Difference: $0.1

If ADH meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.72, suggesting upside of 14.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 16.00 cents and EPS of 24.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 10.67%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.25. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 22.2, implying annual growth of -15.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 9.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.8.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 13.00 cents and EPS of 19.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.67%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.89. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 19.2, implying annual growth of -13.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 9.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Goldman Sachs rates ((ADH)) as Neutral (3) -

Goldman Sachs updates estimates following the revised guidance from Adairs. The broker's estimates are at the mid-point of revenue guidance of $616-622m and at the lower end of EBIT guidance ($62-65m) as margin headwinds are expected to increase.

On a relative basis Goldman Sachs believes the core business is resilient, supported by a strong loyalty base but remains cautious about the outlook for Focus and Mocka.

Subdued trading is expected to continue into FY24. Neutral rating retained. Target is reduced -14.8% to $2.30.

This report was published on June 4, 2023.

Target price is $2.30 Current Price is $1.50 Difference: $0.8

If ADH meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 53% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.72, suggesting upside of 14.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 13.00 cents and EPS of 23.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.67%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.52. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 22.2, implying annual growth of -15.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 9.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.8.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 15.00 cents and EPS of 25.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 10.00%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 19.2, implying annual growth of -13.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 9.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((ADH)) as Market Weight (3) -

Adairs has now downgraded FY23 earnings (EBIT) expectations twice since issuing original guidance in August 2022, observes Wilsons.

This time, management lowered sales and earnings guidance by -4% and -15.3%, respectively.

The analysts point out sales visibility has become more tricky to forecast, particularly given Focus is newly acquired and solutions are unproven for Mocka. Moreover, it's thought costs remain an issue at the distribution centre.

More positively, 2H gross margins were largely retained and inventory levels are reflecting Adairs typical cycle, explains the broker.

The target is lowered to $1.60 from $2.40 and the Market Weight rating is kept.

This report was published on June 5, 2023.

Target price is $1.60 Current Price is $1.50 Difference: $0.1

If ADH meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.72, suggesting upside of 14.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 14.00 cents and EPS of 22.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 9.33%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.70. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 22.2, implying annual growth of -15.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 9.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.8.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 16.00 cents and EPS of 24.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 10.67%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.10. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 19.2, implying annual growth of -13.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 9.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

GDA GOOD DRINKS AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $0.56

Petra Capital rates ((GDA)) as Downgrade to Hold from Buy (3) -

Good Drinks Australia should return to earnings growth in FY24 as freight costs assume more normal levels and pricing improves while marketing costs are reined in, Petra Capital assesses.

The company has sold 15 gaming licenses, raising $4.9m in cash and the proceeds will fund the bulk of the development of Joe's Waterhole into Matso's Sunshine Coast. The company now expects FY23 EBITDA to be flat.

While attrracted to the growth story as Good Drinks gains market share and replaces contracted product with branded product, the broker highlights the competitive the industry and difficulty in gaining sufficient scale.

Valuation metrics on revised forecasts appear full and the rating is downgraded to Hold from Buy. Target is reduced -24% to $0.63.

This report was published on June 1, 2023.

Target price is $0.63 Current Price is $0.56 Difference: $0.075

If GDA meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 79.29.

Forecast for FY24:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 26.43.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources