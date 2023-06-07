ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-06-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.155 19.07% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.305 -8.10% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.685 15.81% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 1.365 -7.77% EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED 2.890 13.33% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.340 -5.56% APX – APPEN LIMITED 3.630 9.67% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.420 -5.33% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.540 6.21% IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 2.810 -4.75% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.540 5.88% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.525 -4.55% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 3.130 5.74% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.910 5.20% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.077 -3.75% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 98.600 4.67% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.905 -3.72% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.270 4.53% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 5.240 -3.68% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.580 4.50% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.135 -3.57% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.350 4.44% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.950 -3.47% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.605 4.31% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.870 -3.33% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.395 3.95% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.600 -3.32% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.495 3.82% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.810 -3.30% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 2.790 3.72% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.130 -3.28% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 22.940 3.57% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.180 -3.28% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.155 3.33% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.475 -3.06% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.800 3.23% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.480 -3.03% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.490 3.22% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 5.860 -2.98%

