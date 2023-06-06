Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 06, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:02 AM

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AGY ARX (2) BOQ CLG CNU COI CUV DDR G1A IAG LGL MHJ PPE QUB REA SUN TAH

AGY ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $0.47

Petra Capital rates ((AGY)) as Buy (1) -

Argosy Minerals has updated on the Rincon lithium brine project in Argentina. Commissioning is almost complete yet production rates remain below Petra Capital's forecasts. This affects projected 2023 sales and cash flow estimates.

Moreover, the timeline for achieving continuous production has been deferred to the second half of 2023. To account for the uncertainty, the broker introduces a -25% discount to the value attributed to the expanded production rates.

Buy rating maintained. Target is reduced to $0.63 from $0.71.

This report was published on June 2, 2023.

Target price is $0.63 Current Price is $0.47 Difference: $0.165

If AGY meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 35% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 46.50.

Forecast for FY24:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.38.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ARX AROA BIOSURGERY LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $0.90

Jarden rates ((ARX)) as Buy (1) -

Jarden reduces FY24 EBITDA forecasts to NZ$2.5m, amid Aroa Biosurgery's perceived conservative guidance in the wake of the FY23 results.

The broker believes management is being conservative in terms of currency and implies flat Tela Bio sales growth, as well as because of the product recall by competitor Integra. Jarden maintains a Buy rating and reduces the target to $1.34 from $1.46.

This report was published on June 1, 2023.

Target price is $1.34 Current Price is $0.90 Difference: $0.44

If ARX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 49% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.18 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 491.80.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.38 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 37.83.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((ARX)) as Overweight (1) -

Aroa Biosurgery's FY23 result was consistent with expectations but Wilsons believes FY24 guidance is conservative. The broker acknowledges the "parlous" funding situation for Tela means volatility in OviTex sales but argues this is becoming more cyclical.

Wilsons describes the relationship between Tela and Aroa Biosurgery as a "marriage of convenience" and asserts this imparts an artificial discount to the latter stock, calling on investors to take advantage of this.

Overweight rating maintained. Target is reduced to $1.69 from $1.73.

This report was published on June 1, 2023.

Target price is $1.69 Current Price is $0.90 Difference: $0.79

If ARX meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 88% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.37 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 245.90.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.01 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 44.71.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BOQ BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

Banks - Overnight Price: $5.54

Jarden rates ((BOQ)) as Overweight (2) -

Bank of Queensland has agreed enforceable undertakings with APRA and AUSTRAC which are not as bad as Jarden feared, given the absence of material fines/sanctions. Moreover the balance sheet remains solid.

For the patient investor the broker assesses there is value in the stock given an attractive yield of 7.3% and cost reduction potential over the medium term. Hence, an Overweight rating is maintained. Target is lowered to $6.30 from $6.60.

This report was published on May 31, 2023.

Target price is $6.30 Current Price is $5.54 Difference: $0.76

If BOQ meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $6.47, suggesting upside of 16.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in August.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 40.00 cents and EPS of 63.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.22%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.79. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 63.2, implying annual growth of -4.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 43.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.8.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 40.00 cents and EPS of 55.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.22%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.07. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 55.9, implying annual growth of -11.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 44.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 8.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.9.

Market Sentiment: -0.2

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources