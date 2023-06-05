Antaisolar and OSW Signed Strategic Cooperation Agreement for 1GW Global Solar Project at SNEC 2023

PR NewsWire | Jun 05 2023

SHANGHAI, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Antaisolar, the leading supplier of the whole industry chain of PV mounting systems, announced it has signed a 1GW global solar project agreement with One Stop Warehouse ("OSW"), one of the largest solar distributors in Australia.

With years of accumulation and continuous iteration of products and service, OSW has maintained a substantial leading market share in the Australian PV distribution market. OSW is now gradually becoming one of the important distribution channels for major global Photovoltaic product manufacturers , and also the fastest growing company among the annual Australian top 500 companies.

Antaisolar, the leading supplier of the whole industry chain of PV mounting systems, since entering the Australian market, relying on its high performance product by hard core technology, continuous R & D investment and a full range of high-quality services,achieve cumulative solar racking shipments with 4.8GW in Australia, 25.4GW shipments worldwide, taking the leading position in the Australian distributed market.

The explosive growth of global demand in the new energy field creates a great chance for manufacturers in the photovoltaic industry. Antaisolar is honored to cooperate deeply with OSW from the Australian market and become the only supplier for OSW in solar racking products when it enters the European market. The signing of the global 1GW project marks that Antaisolar and OSW take a significant step forward in strengthening project cooperation and resource integration, and continue to explore the international market.

In the future, Antaisolar and OSW are confident that in the field of energy transformation, they will jointly promote the sustainable development of the photovoltaic industry with professional knowledge and rich industry experience, and contribute to the construction of a zero-carbon society.

About Antaisolar

Antaisolar, the leading supplier of the whole industry chain in PV mounting system. Established in 2006, it has currently built up a manpower of 800 employees with R&D team of 120 specialists of diverse technical background. As of the end of 2022, its cumulative solar racking shipments had reached 25.4GW, leading the Japan’s solar racking market, Australia and Chile distribution markets, and other markets such as Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore.

