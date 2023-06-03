The Market In Numbers – 3 Jun 2023

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 02 Jun 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) NZ50 11880.900 0.43% 0.57% -0.03% 3.55% All Ordinaries 7331.20 -0.04% 0.79% -0.57% 1.52% S&P ASX 200 7145.10 -0.14% 0.76% -0.46% 1.51% S&P ASX 300 7102.80 -0.07% 0.78% -0.42% 1.43% Communication Services 1554.50 -0.13% 0.11% 2.53% 10.16% Consumer Discretionary 2901.80 -2.21% 0.36% -3.27% 6.28% Consumer Staples 12877.20 -1.40% -0.35% -3.26% 2.67% Energy 10806.20 -0.89% 1.64% 3.36% -2.09% Financials 6019.20 -1.36% -0.19% -1.81% -5.33% Health Care 44499.20 0.95% 0.61% 4.34% 7.52% Industrials 6785.70 -0.33% -0.72% 2.88% 8.84% Info Technology 1798.00 1.22% 1.71% 18.95% 27.93% Materials 17644.00 1.53% 2.49% -4.66% 0.59% Real Estate 3119.30 0.52% 0.93% 4.44% 3.87% Utilities 8623.10 0.75% 0.51% 3.03% 3.75% A-REITs 1391.60 0.58% 1.04% 4.53% 4.36% All Technology Index 2405.00 1.24% 1.33% 8.70% 19.92% Banks 2416.80 -1.77% -0.31% -3.25% -8.67% Gold Index 7190.20 6.46% 5.72% 4.16% 21.48% Metals & Mining 5927.30 1.80% 2.73% -5.42% -0.34%

The World

Index 02 Jun 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) FTSE100 7607.28 -0.26% 2.16% -0.32% 2.09% DAX30 16051.23 0.42% 2.47% 2.70% 15.28% Hang Seng 18949.94 1.08% 3.92% -7.11% -4.20% Nikkei 225 31524.22 1.97% 2.06% 12.42% 20.81% DJIA 33762.76 2.02% 2.60% 1.47% 1.86% S&P500 4282.37 1.83% 2.45% 4.21% 11.53% Nasdaq Comp 13240.77 2.04% 2.36% 8.34% 26.51%

Metals & Minerals

Index 02 Jun 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) Gold (oz) 1977.40 1.86% 0.92% -0.19% 10.27% Silver (oz) 23.86 4.97% 3.02% -0.21% 1.62% Copper (lb) 3.6943 3.66% 0.46% -9.51% -1.57% Aluminium (lb) 1.0307 1.77% 1.56% -12.56% -12.24% Nickel (lb) 9.5670 -0.47% 1.40% -8.82% -25.23% Zinc (lb) 1.0346 2.24% -0.46% -23.33% -23.76% Uranium (lb) weekly 54.50 1.40% 0.00% 8.46% 14.50% Iron Ore (t) 104.50 -1.04% 3.62% -16.97% -5.37%

Energy

Index 02 Jun 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) West Texas Crude 70.10 -2.44% 0.92% -5.68% -10.21% Brent Crude 74.30 -2.37% 0.83% -6.23% -8.81%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

