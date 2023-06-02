The Overnight Report: One More Hurdle

Daily Market Reports | 9:01 AM

This story features ALUMINA LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: AWC

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7172.00 + 47.00 0.66% S&P ASX 200 7110.80 + 19.50 0.27% S&P500 4221.02 + 41.19 0.99% Nasdaq Comp 13100.98 + 165.70 1.28% DJIA 33061.57 + 153.30 0.47% S&P500 VIX 15.65 – 2.29 – 12.76% US 10-year yield 3.61 – 0.03 – 0.80% USD Index 103.56 – 0.68 – 0.65% FTSE100 7490.27 + 44.13 0.59% DAX30 15853.66 + 189.64 1.21%

By Greg Peel

Modest Relief

The ASX200 was down -10 points yesterday ahead of the US House vote on the debt bill. When the bill was passed at 11am, the index shot up 50 points, but quickly settled back and remained flat for the rest of the session.

It was a modest response, with investors likely waiting to see what would happen in the US last night, and on commodities markets. While the rally on Wall Street was also muted, commodity prices have rebounded strongly, and our futures are up 47 points this morning.

While technology posted the biggest gain yesterday (+1.1%), among the large caps there was a decidedly defensive tone.

Healthcare rose 1.2%, staples 0.9% and communication services 0.6% while both the banks and materials sat it out. The move up in staples was interesting given the sector lost -1.5% on Wednesday on the CPI number – bit of a rethink.

The flat close for materials featured a balancing act, with the iron ore and gold names rising and lithium names and Alumina Ltd ((AWC)) falling. Champion Iron ((CIA)) missed out, falling -5.3% on its earnings result.

Paladin Energy ((PDN)) continued its comeback (+11%) after it assured investors it is not aware of any Namibian government intentions to take a stake in its 75%-owned Langer Heinrich uranium mine.

No doubt the materials sector in general will enjoy a solid day today, as will energy, which rose 0.4% yesterday, ahead of this weekend’s OPEC-Plus meeting.

Despite analysts down-playing IDP Education’s ((IEL)) likely loss of market share in Canada, the stock fell another -6.2% yesterday. Consumer discretionary nonetheless closed up 0.3%, despite the ABS confirming that retail sales were flat in April on a seasonally adjusted basis.

In other economic news, private new capital expenditure grew 2.4% in the March quarter after a revised increase of 3.0% in the December quarter, up from the initial result of 2.2%. This is considered a good result in the face of inflation, although capex plans for FY24 rose only modestly compared to normal at this time of the year.

Today should bring a more relieved tone to the market, with the futures up 0.7%, so we’ll see how we go.

Not Done Yet

The debt ceiling bill passed thought the House on a 314-117 vote but hopes the bill will now sail through the Senate have already been watered down by a number of Republicans announcing they will introduce amendments, implying the bill would be sent back to the House again.

The bill is still expected to be approved, and both party’s Senate leaders have expressed confidence it will be, but it may yet take several days.

They’ve got until Monday, in theory.

Lingering uncertainty was enough to assure Wall Street did not fly out of the box last night, and mixed economic data didn’t help to alleviate confusion either.

The US manufacturing PMI fell further into contraction in May, dropping to 46.9 from 47.1. The ADP private sector report showed 248,000 jobs added in May, when economists had expected 100,000.

Weekly new jobless claims edged up last week, but there remains no sign of mass layoffs.

Investors are really not sure what the Fed will do at its next meeting. It is looking possible that for the first time in a year and a half, there may be dissent evident in the vote, between those keen to go again and those pushing for a pause, or a “skip” at least, in rate rises.

It will come down to what Jerome Powell decides. He’s the boss.

After a stumbling start, Wall Street did ultimately rally last night, paring gains towards the close, but still posting a 1% gain for the S&P500 which outs the index back above the 4200 pivot point.

Tonight we get the May non-farm payrolls number, for which economists have forecast 180,000 additions, down from 253,000 in April. But as the ADP number suggests, economists rarely get it right.

Over in the AI bubble (don’t say bubble!), there was finally some cooling down last night. We recall that on Wednesday night, a company called C3.AI jumped 30% ahead of its result last night, which showed a greater loss than expected.

C3.AI subsequently fell back, but only by -13%.

The more established and diversified, from a chip point of view, Broadcom, beat on the top and bottom lines but not by much. If traders were expecting another Nvidia, they were disappointed, but then Broadcom is down only -1.5% in the aftermarket.

Meanwhile, the tail-end of the US earnings season is filled with retailer results, and if you think you might be able to draw some conclusion about the health of the US consumer then think again. Responses have been very sharp for many a chain, but in mixed directions.

On Wednesday night a company called Capri, which distributes brands you may have heard of such as Versace, Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo, fell -13% on result.

In last night’s aftermarket, athleisure-wear retailed Lululemon reported and is up 13%.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1977.40 + 15.00 0.76% Silver (oz) 23.86 + 0.37 1.58% Copper (lb) 3.69 + 0.05 1.33% Aluminium (lb) 1.03 + 0.02 2.17% Nickel (lb) 9.57 + 0.31 3.39% Zinc (lb) 1.03 + 0.02 1.50% West Texas Crude 70.10 + 2.01 2.95% Brent Crude 74.30 + 1.64 2.26% Iron Ore (t) 104.50 + 3.13 3.09%

Commodity prices had been weighed down in the past couple of weeks by debt ceiling concerns.

With the US dollar retreating on the House vote, the Aussie has leapt up 1.1% to US$0.6577.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed up 47 points or 0.7%.

We’ll see numbers today for housing loans.

The US jobs report is out tonight.

OPEC-Plus meets on Sunday night.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

Index 01 Jun 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 7110.80 -0.61% 0.27% -0.93% 1.02%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS ASX ASX Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett BOQ Bank of Queensland Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Macquarie CGF Challenger Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett DEG De Grey Mining Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS HAS Hastings Technology Metals Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie IEL IDP Education Upgrade to Buy from Hold Bell Potter Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie NST Northern Star Resources Upgrade to Neutral from Sell UBS RRL Regis Resources Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS WGN Wagners Holding Co Upgrade to Speculative Buy from Hold Morgans

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms