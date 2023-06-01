Ignore Short Term Lithium Price Volatility

Commodities | 10:02 AM

Recent broker research and corporate activity suggest a bullish outlook for lithium.

The volume and range of Australian stockbroker research on the Lithium sector continues to expand.

Analysts are jetting off to China and South America to further investigate existing recommendations, while new research on stocks with African exposure is already yielding results for investors.

Meanwhile, lithium prices are beginning to stabilise on improving fundamentals with the spot price bouncing after experiencing a -70% sell-off that played out over five months.

Mind you, investors may do well to ignore short term volatility.

UBS recently spoke with Tianqi Lithium Corp, which controls just less than half of lithium production worldwide, and management noted the ability to predict prices for lithium is hampered by relatively low volumes in the overall market.

Moreover, Canaccord recently hosted a panel discussion in the US among various lithium companies, who noted customers/offtakers were less concerned by recent price volatility than one would assume, and were equally focused on long-term supply and ESG considerations.

Wilsons is certainly ignoring short-term price gyrations and is confident the low-carbon energy transition will drive expected compounding deficits in supply over the coming decades. In turn, this is expected to underpin robust pricing over the medium-to-longer term.

Recent activity on the ASX suggests major players are also adopting a long-term view and taking advantage of recent lithium price weakness.

A recent takeover bid by US-based Albemarle for Liontown Resources ((LTR)) was followed in early May by a merger between Allkem ((AKE)) and US company Livent Corp.

Soon after, Wilsons initiated coverage on the sector with research on five lithium stocks, outlining its preference for Atlantic Lithium ((A11)) in Ghana and Leo Lithium ((LLL)) in Mali as noted in: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/2023/05/12/in-brief-lithium-retail-us-debt/

In the following two weeks, shares in Leo Lithium rallied by around 30% before receiving a further boost this week on the announcement of a strategic placement and cooperation agreement with China’s largest lithium producer, Ganfeng.

Given the accelerated nature of the energy transition, and because Chinese entities have already secured much of the available supply from existing and near-term producing regions, Wilsons suggests Europe will need to act swiftly to secure supply from the next generation of projects.

South American supply concerns around government policies

To underline the importance of Argentina in lithium markets, exports could potentially multiply by five or even seven times, despite the country already being the main source of lithium imports for the US.

Goldman Sachs formed this view when analysing the potential impact of the country becoming eligible for credits via the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in the US, though uncertainty remains how a bilateral agreement may come about.

However, Latin American policy risk has been a common concern around lithium supply, and Argentina has been infected by association with the perceived risks in other jurisdictions, note the analysts.

UBS remains wary of sovereign risk in Argentina, despite policy initiatives to encourage investment. The country's complex foreign exchange regulations and broader economic risks are thought to complicate the overall investment thesis.

Last week, the broker held a conference call with Chilean-based lithium producer SQM, following its recent quarterly results. Policy ambiguity was front and centre in discussion, as the company’s expansion in Chile is at risk.

In April, shares of SQM and Albemarle (the world’s top two lithium producers) fell heavily after Chile moved to take control of the country’s lithium industry, by saying contracts with the two companies would not be renewed under a new public-private partnership model.

While near-term risks to Chilean lithium supply look to have been allayed, the broker remains conservative on potential supply growth given the pathway to meaningful greenfield supply is still unclear. The region is considered to have resource potential, yet project development times of five to seven years limit how quickly it can respond to the higher lithium pricing.

By contrast, Goldman’s recent trip to Argentina improved the broker’s confidence around the policy environment. This broker felt the perceived risk is overdone, particularly for medium-term investors.

The scale of both planned expansions and new development projects on existing resources are potentially progressing ahead of market expectations, according to the broker, adding upside risk to medium-to-long-term lithium supply.

The analysts also observed Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) is increasingly being considered for the next wave of projects across both brownfield expansions at existing operations and by emerging explorers/developers.

DLE has the potential to significantly increase the supply of lithium from brine projects (much like shale did for oil), nearly doubling lithium production on higher recoveries, accelerating production ramp-up and improving project returns, explains Goldmans.

On the other hand, UBS feels that while DLE may add incremental supply to market, it is by no means a silver bullet for deficits in coming years.

This broker expects ongoing M&A activity in the region with larger players better positioned to secure business with local service providers and the local workforce. It’s thought synergies may emerge either across geography or via shared downstream processing plants.

For ASX names, UBS remains Buy-rated on Pilbara Minerals ((PLS)) and IGO ((IGO)) and Neutral- rated on Mineral Resources ((MIN)) and Liontown Resources.

Macquarie’s visited Argentina at the same time as fellow brokers. The tour included visits to Allkem’s Olaroz brine lithium production facility, a site tour of Galan Lithium’s ((GLN)) Hombre Muerto West lithium brine project and Argosy Minerals’ ((AGY)) Rincon lithium brine operations.

The broker suggests Allkem offers unique exposure to both lithium brine in South America and spodumene production in Australia.

In what seems a bullish indicator, Macquarie anticipates upside remains for all lithium miners under its research coverage, which extends to more than a dozen stocks.

Stronger EV sales boost lithium inventories in China

For commodities in general, UBS finds the wave of positive reopening sentiment in China and rapid recovery expectations in March quarter has faded into the June quarter.

However, feedback on the ground during a recent trip to the country suggests the lithium market is stabilising.