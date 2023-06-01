ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-06-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.585 21.88% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 1.465 -13.82% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.605 11.01% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.100 -9.09% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.635 8.55% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.445 -6.32% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.120 7.61% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 20.460 -6.23% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.770 5.90% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.110 -5.93% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.670 5.70% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.510 -5.56% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.200 5.26% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.350 -5.41% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.470 5.00% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.680 -5.33% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.405 4.85% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.120 -5.08% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.870 4.74% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 0.670 -4.96% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.420 4.41% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.850 -4.49% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.910 4.37% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.385 -4.48% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.995 4.18% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.470 -4.08% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.830 3.98% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 14.310 -3.64% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 61.650 3.88% IGO – IGO LIMITED 13.750 -3.58% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.610 3.87% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 68.260 -3.57% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.555 3.74% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.081 -3.57% APX – APPEN LIMITED 3.270 3.48% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.160 -3.48% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.050 3.37% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.130 -3.05% SSR – SSR MINING INC 22.900 3.29% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.510 -2.86%

