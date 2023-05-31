QBIOTICS TO PRESENT AT SACHS 9TH ANNUAL IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY INNOVATION FORUM AND THE BIO INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION

PR NewsWire | May 31 2023

BRISBANE, Australia, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — QBiotics Group Limited (QBiotics), a clinical stage life sciences company developing novel small molecule anticancer and wound healing pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce that Richard Godfrey will present to potential partners and investors at the Sachs 9th Annual Immuno-Oncology Innovation Forum and the BIO International Convention, both being held in the US through June 2023.

Mr Godfrey, representing QBiotics in Business Development, Licensing and Partnerships, will provide an update on the Company’s human and veterinary programmes in oncology and wound healing. The presentations will include recent phase I safety and efficacy data with Tigilanol tiglate (TT) in cancer patients and details of two ongoing phase II studies in later stage patients with Head and Neck cancer and Soft Tissue Sarcoma, being treated with TT.

The Sachs 9th Annual Immuno-Oncology Innovation Forum for Business Development, Licensing and investment is at the Waldorf Astoria Chicago Hotel, USA

Presentation time: 2 June 2023, at 11:40 AM Central Daylight Time (GMT-5)).

Venue: The Faulkner Room

Recorded sessions will also be added to the event portal as available on demand during the virtual week, which takes place from 13 – 15 June EDT.

The BIO International Convention takes place at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, USA on 5 – 8 June 2023.

Presentation time: 5 June at 12:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Venue: Session Room 103

Dr Victoria Gordon, CEO of QBiotics commented, "It is an important part of QBiotics’ partner and investor engagement strategy to attend ASCO and present at the high-profile satellite SACHS immune oncology forum, as well as presenting our company at the BIO International Convention. We look forward to discussing our lead assets, tigilanol tiglate in the human and veterinary oncology space, and also sharing more information on our second pipeline candidate EBC-1013, which has shown compelling early promise in wound healing."

Any potential partners or investors interested in engaging around QBiotics and its programmes are invited to reach out directly or via the one-on-one conference partnering systems.

ABOUT QBIOTICS

QBiotics is an unlisted public Australian life sciences company that discovers and develops pharmaceuticals derived from nature to address unmet medical needs in humans and companion animals. Our current clinical focus is on novel treatments for cancer and debilitating chronic wounds.

QBiotics’ business model is to develop products that have applications in both veterinary and human markets. Success in the veterinary programme validates QBiotics technology and de-risks human development while having the potential to generate early revenue.

QBiotics’ lead oncology product, tigilanol tiglate, is a small molecule targeting a range of solid tumours and is currently in human clinical Phase II development in Head and Neck cancer and Soft Tissue Sarcoma, at sites in USA, UK and Australia. A veterinary formulation of tigilanol tiglate is registered and marketed as an oncology pharmaceutical, under the trade name STELFONTA®, in the USA, Europe, the UK and Australia.

QBiotics’ lead wound healing product EBC-1013, is a small molecule targeting a range of wounds including chronic and acute wounds and burns. Preparation is in progress for a first-in-human Phase I/IIa clinical trial in patients with stubborn venous leg ulcers.

https://qbiotics.com

FURTHER INFORMATION

Dr Victoria Gordon CEO & Managing Director, QBIOTICS GROUP

[email protected]

Richard Godfrey Business Development, Licensing and Partnering

[email protected]

MEDIA JANE LOWE, IR DEPARTMENT

ENQUIRIES [email protected] or +61 411 117 774

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms