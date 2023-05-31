Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 31, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:32 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

29M 29METALS LIMITED

Copper - Overnight Price: $0.67

Jarden rates ((29M)) as Upgrade to Neutral from Sell (3) -

Jarden upgrades its rating for 29Metals to Neutral from Sell given the share price's recent retreat to -6% below the broker's 68c target price.

The broker retains concerns about the balance sheet but says the current share price does not recognise the value of two proven, well-resourced base metals operations in easy operating jurisidictions, and notes less proven assets are trading at higher values.

Assuming the company can manage short-term balance sheet challenges, the broker expects 2023 could prove the nadir.

This report was published on May 26, 2023.

Target price is $0.68 Current Price is $0.67 Difference: $0.01

If 29M meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.03, suggesting upside of 53.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of minus 33.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 1.98. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -24.8, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 EPS of minus 7.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 9.05. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -12.7, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 0.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ABC ADBRI LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $2.12

Jarden rates ((ABC)) as Neutral (3) -

Adbri's trading update for the year to date has pleased Jarden, management advising profits are sharply above the previous corresponding period.

Infrastructure, commercial and multi-residential segments drove the improvement, while the residential backlog continues to offer support.

Costs remain high but the company says it has been able to pass on much of this. Capital expenditure is also high, and the broker revises up its FY24 estimate to $257m from $121m, and emphasises the importance of asset sales going forward to balance this (it forecasts a total of $145m over FY23 and FY24).

Meanwhile, the CFO search continues. EPS forecasts rise sharply. Neutral rating retained. Target price rises to $1.73 from $1.65.

This report was published on May 25, 2023.

Target price is $1.73 Current Price is $2.12 Difference: minus $0.39 (current price is over target).

If ABC meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $1.80, suggesting downside of -15.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 17.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.05. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 15.7, implying annual growth of -0.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 2.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.5.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 9.10 cents and EPS of 20.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.29%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.29. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 15.5, implying annual growth of -1.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.7.

Market Sentiment: -0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

APM APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Healthcare - Overnight Price: $2.00

Goldman Sachs rates ((APM)) as Buy (1) -

APM Human Services International has been awarded 15% of a functional assessments contract, which Goldman Sachs believes is on account of its strong track record in providing services to the UK government and clinical expertise through its adjacent NDIS/allied health business.

Given the ramp up involved in the program, the broker expects it will contribute to earnings from FY25 onwards. It also demonstrates a strong competitive position as a high-quality provider of government services.

The broker reiterates a Buy rating and reduces the target to $3.75 from $4.10.

This report was published on May 28, 2023.

Target price is $3.75 Current Price is $2.00 Difference: $1.75

If APM meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 88% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.15, suggesting upside of 57.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 10.00 cents and EPS of 19.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.00%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.53. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 17.6, implying annual growth of 292.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 10.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.4.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 11.00 cents and EPS of 23.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.50%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.70. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 21.9, implying annual growth of 24.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 12.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.1.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

APX APPEN LIMITED

IT & Support - Overnight Price: $2.80

Wilsons rates ((APX)) as Upgrade to Market Weight from Underweight (3) -

Wilsons now considers the balance of risks incrementally to the upside and upgrades to Market Weight from Underweight.

At the time of the capital raising the broker did not envisage this would resolve challenges for the top line yet, after Appen's investor briefing, the "breadth of talent" that is addressing the issue is considered impressive.

Appen has been improving outcomes in AI and machine learning for a long time and experienced "growing pains", which the broker believes some of its younger competitors are yet to endure.

Further evidence of "green shoots" is required before becoming more positive and Wilsons upgrades the target to $2.54 from $1.77.

This report was published on May 29, 2023.

Target price is $2.54 Current Price is $2.80 Difference: minus $0.26 (current price is over target).

If APX meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately minus 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $1.89, suggesting downside of -32.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 32.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 8.72. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -30.9, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 13.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 20.74. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -11.9, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: -0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources