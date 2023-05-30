ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-05-23

Daily Market Reports | May 30 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.930 9.41% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.535 -19.55% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 6.120 7.37% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.185 -11.90% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.910 4.60% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.580 -5.69% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 5.840 3.73% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 0.670 -5.63% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.800 3.32% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 3.280 -4.65% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.535 3.02% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 6.590 2.65% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.720 -4.37% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 6.290 2.61% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.000 -4.31% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 9.850 2.50% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.370 -3.90% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 48.820 2.31% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.010 -3.81% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 22.210 2.30% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.135 -3.57% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.220 2.22% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 15.470 -3.55% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.230 2.22% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.040 -3.26% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.490 2.05% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.455 -3.19% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 2.050 1.99% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.535 -2.73% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.515 1.98% CSR – CSR LIMITED 4.950 -2.56% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 7.250 1.97% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.195 -2.50% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.320 1.89% SVW – SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 23.440 -2.33% EVT – EVT LIMITED 11.760 1.82% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 4.710 -2.28% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.050 1.81% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.875 -2.23%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms