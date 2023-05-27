The Market In Numbers – 27 May 2023

Australia | 10:54 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 26 May 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) NZ50 11830.030 -2.23% -1.58% -0.46% 3.11% All Ordinaries 7334.50 -1.83% -2.22% -0.53% 1.56% S&P ASX 200 7154.80 -1.71% -2.11% -0.32% 1.65% S&P ASX 300 7107.70 -1.76% -2.14% -0.35% 1.50% Communication Services 1556.60 -0.85% -0.93% 2.67% 10.31% Consumer Discretionary 2967.30 -3.21% -3.73% -1.08% 8.68% Consumer Staples 13060.40 -1.93% -3.59% -1.89% 4.13% Energy 10903.20 1.09% 2.75% 4.28% -1.21% Financials 6102.20 -1.35% -3.66% -0.46% -4.03% Health Care 44082.00 -0.91% -0.27% 3.36% 6.52% Industrials 6807.90 -1.24% -1.15% 3.22% 9.20% Info Technology 1776.40 4.73% 12.11% 17.52% 26.39% Materials 17377.40 -3.52% -3.58% -6.10% -0.93% Real Estate 3103.10 -2.17% -1.18% 3.90% 3.33% Utilities 8559.30 0.21% 0.89% 2.27% 2.98% A-REITs 1383.60 -2.17% -1.30% 3.93% 3.76% All Technology Index 2375.60 1.56% 4.06% 7.37% 18.45% Banks 2460.30 -1.76% -4.36% -1.51% -7.03% Gold Index 6753.70 -4.69% -8.95% -2.16% 14.11% Metals & Mining 5822.50 -3.84% -4.07% -7.10% -2.10%

The World

Index 26 May 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) FTSE100 7627.20 -1.67% -3.09% -0.06% 2.35% DAX30 15983.97 -1.79% 0.39% 2.27% 14.80% Hang Seng 18746.92 -3.62% -5.77% -8.10% -5.23% Nikkei 225 30916.31 0.35% 7.14% 10.25% 18.48% DJIA 33093.34 -1.00% -2.95% -0.54% -0.16% S&P500 4205.45 0.32% 0.86% 2.34% 9.53% Nasdaq Comp 12975.69 2.51% 6.13% 6.17% 23.97%

Metals & Minerals

Index 26 May 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) Gold (oz) 1941.20 -0.83% -2.39% -2.02% 8.25% Silver (oz) 22.73 -3.24% -8.75% -4.94% -3.19% Copper (lb) 3.5637 -3.00% -7.08% -12.71% -5.05% Aluminium (lb) 1.0128 -1.56% -11.71% -14.07% -13.76% Nickel (lb) 9.6125 1.04% -11.26% -8.38% -24.87% Zinc (lb) 1.0119 -9.16% -14.00% -25.02% -25.44% Uranium (lb) weekly 53.75 0.66% 4.88% 6.97% 12.92% Iron Ore (t) 105.60 -1.56% -9.13% -16.10% -4.37%

Energy

Index 26 May 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) West Texas Crude 71.85 -0.01% -3.89% -3.32% -7.97% Brent Crude 76.10 0.17% -2.78% -3.96% -6.60%

The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

