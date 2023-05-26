ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-05-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.040 9.68% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 22.480 -6.29% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 9.440 8.01% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.510 -5.56% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.840 6.21% CSR – CSR LIMITED 5.080 -5.05% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.430 6.17% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.160 -4.82% ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 2.060 5.64% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 90.400 -4.75% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 0.675 5.47% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.205 -4.65% CGC – COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.640 3.94% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.330 -3.56% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.080 3.85% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.140 -3.45% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.550 3.74% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.840 -3.41% ALU – ALTIUM 39.850 3.56% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.510 -2.86% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 12.610 3.45% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.725 -2.68% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 2.100 3.45% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.950 -2.56% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.430 3.26% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 12.520 -2.42% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 19.620 3.26% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 2.950 -2.32% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.660 3.13% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 14.660 -2.27% IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 3.030 3.06% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 3.560 -2.20% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.920 2.95% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 2.800 -2.10% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.535 2.88% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.010 -1.95% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 47.000 2.87% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.540 -1.94% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 16.760 2.82% CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 7.660 -1.92%

