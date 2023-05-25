ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-05-23

Daily Market Reports | May 25 2023
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|ABC – ADBRI LIMITED
|1.950
|21.88%
|29M – 29METALS LIMITED
|0.640
|-22.42%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|6.440
|12.78%
|TER – TERRACOM LIMITED
|0.540
|-15.63%
|APX – APPEN LIMITED
|2.420
|8.52%
|5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC
|0.440
|-12.00%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.540
|7.69%
|IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|0.110
|-8.33%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|3.320
|7.10%
|TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED
|11.760
|-7.84%
|CGC – COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.540
|6.72%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.360
|-7.69%
|NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED
|12.190
|4.37%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|1.865
|-7.67%
|ALU – ALTIUM
|38.480
|4.28%
|SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|0.640
|-7.25%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|11.950
|3.91%
|NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED
|0.525
|-7.08%
|OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED
|1.835
|3.67%
|AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED
|1.905
|-6.62%
|CDA – CODAN LIMITED
|7.320
|3.10%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|1.160
|-6.45%
|TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
|16.300
|2.52%
|GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.745
|-6.43%
|SQ2 – BLOCK INC
|94.910
|2.48%
|LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED
|0.745
|-6.29%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|111.280
|2.33%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|0.535
|-6.14%
|BLD – BORAL LIMITED
|3.990
|2.31%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.945
|-5.58%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|5.350
|2.10%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|45.690
|-5.38%
|RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED
|4.190
|1.95%
|DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED
|1.290
|-4.80%
|DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
|2.610
|1.95%
|HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED
|3.250
|-4.69%
|FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
|23.990
|1.91%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.345
|-4.61%
|IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED
|1.415
|1.80%
|PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED
|1.870
|-4.59%
