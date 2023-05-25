ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-05-23

Daily Market Reports | May 25 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 1.950 21.88% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 0.640 -22.42% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.440 12.78% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.540 -15.63% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.420 8.52% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.440 -12.00% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.540 7.69% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.110 -8.33% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.320 7.10% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 11.760 -7.84% CGC – COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.540 6.72% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.360 -7.69% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 12.190 4.37% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.865 -7.67% ALU – ALTIUM 38.480 4.28% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.640 -7.25% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.950 3.91% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.525 -7.08% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.835 3.67% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.905 -6.62% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 7.320 3.10% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.160 -6.45% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 16.300 2.52% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.745 -6.43% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 94.910 2.48% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.745 -6.29% XRO – XERO LIMITED 111.280 2.33% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.535 -6.14% BLD – BORAL LIMITED 3.990 2.31% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.945 -5.58% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.350 2.10% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 45.690 -5.38% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 4.190 1.95% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.290 -4.80% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 2.610 1.95% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 3.250 -4.69% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 23.990 1.91% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.345 -4.61% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.415 1.80% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.870 -4.59%

