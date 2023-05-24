EcoFlow to Showcase Power Kits at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2023 in Australia

PR NewsWire | 10:00 AM

The premier trade show will also feature EcoFlow’s latest smart devices and RIVER 2 Series portable power stations

SYDNEY, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EcoFlow, a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company, will attend the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show from 25-28 May 2023, featuring the world’s first highly integrated modular, plug-and-play energy solutions for boats, RVs and tiny homes – the EcoFlow Power Kits. The show will also see EcoFlow’s GLACIER portable fridge-freezer, WAVE 2 portable air conditioner and heater, and RIVER 2 Series portable power stations.



EcoFlow will attend the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show from 25-28 May, 2023

"The Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show presents a great opportunity for EcoFlow to connect with and introduce our automotive energy solutions to the boating community and outdoor enthusiasts," said Joy Wu, Head of LAMEA&APAC at EcoFlow." With its compact and plug-and-play nature, the Power Kits can provide the most comprehensive and simplistic energy solutions for boats, custom cars and recreational vehicles."

Especially designed for marine, tiny houses, campervans, and other off-grid living, the EcoFlow Power Kits simplify the demanding installation process of existing custom power solutions, allowing users to tailor their own settings that best fit their power needs with compact and smart modules.

The Power Kits come with two basic modules – the EcoFlow Power Hub, which acts as the central node for all inputs and outputs, and EcoFlow‘s 2KWh/5KWh LFP Batteries. Based on users’ actual power needs, the EcoFlow Power Hub can connect to up to three LFP Batteries, which together offer from a base capacity of 2KWh to 15KWh. In addition, by pairing the EcoFlow Power Kits with solar panels, users can achieve a maximum 4800W solar input which can fully charge a 15KWh capacity in about three hours, and enjoy a sustainable lifestyle on the boat.

For visitors who are interested in gears for better marine and camping living, they can closely experience the performance of the WAVE 2 portable air conditioner and heater, which can lower or raise the temperature of a 10? space by 10°C in 5 minutes; as well as the GLACIER portable fridge-freezer featuring a built-in ice maker and removable battery, which can make 18 ice cubes in 12 minutes. More excitingly, EcoFlow will present its latest RIVER 2 Series portable power station, an affordable 3-product line of best-in-class entry-level portable power stations, which are designed to meet the needs for power on the go.

For more information, visit us at stand 153 in the pavilions at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, or visit EcoFlow’s official website: https://www.ecoflow.com/au

Event Detail

Date: 25 to 28 May, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m, GMT+10

Location: The Pavilions Booth 153, Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, Sanctuary Cove Queensland 4212, Australia

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2.5 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

