Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 24, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 11:01 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ALL AUB BPT (2) CGF DRE HT1 KMD (2) MAH MPL NHF OCL ORA PMT SZL TPW WES

SZL SEZZLE INC

Diversified Financials - Overnight Price: $21.95

Jarden rates ((SZL)) as Neutral (3) -

Jarden reviews forecasts for Sezzle following the quarterly results. Merchant service fees are increased to 6.8% and FY23 revenue estimates increased by 13% with EBITDA up 140%.

The broker previously doubted the company's ability to reach profitable growth, particularly given the competitive landscape in the US, yet Sezzle has started to deliver on its target of positive cash flow.

The broker retains a Neutral rating and continues to watch for profitability being sustained before becoming more positive. Target is raised to $22.90 from $22.80.

This report was published on May 18, 2023.

Target price is $22.90 Current Price is $21.95 Difference: $0.95

If SZL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of minus 1.33 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 1650.38.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 EPS of 26.74 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 82.09.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TPW TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED

Furniture & Renovation - Overnight Price: $4.99

Canaccord Genuity rates ((TPW)) as Hold (3) -

Temple & Webster has reported a -5% decline in revenue in the second half to date. Of importance, Canaccord Genuity notes the FY23 EBITDA margin guidance of 3-5% has been reconfirmed.

The broker suggests investors are looking for companies which are well capitalised market leaders and can take advantage of an economic cycle to improve their competitive position over the medium term.

Temple & Webster fits this mandate and the broker reiterates a Buy rating with a target of $5.20.

This report was published on May 17, 2023.

Target price is $5.20 Current Price is $4.99 Difference: $0.21

If TPW meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $4.73, suggesting downside of -5.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 99.80. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 5.1, implying annual growth of -48.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 97.8.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 124.75. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 7.4, implying annual growth of 45.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 67.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WES WESFARMERS LIMITED

Consumer Products & Services - Overnight Price: $49.91

Goldman Sachs rates ((WES)) as Sell (5) -

Ahead of the investor briefing, Goldman Sachs reviews the latest industry growth trends and opportunities for Bunnings, Kmart and One Digital.

The broker factors in modestly improved margins for Bunnings and sales for Kmart and raises FY23-25 EBIT estimates by up to 4%.

Sell rating retained. Target is raised to $43.40 from $42.70.

This report was published on May 21, 2023.

Target price is $43.40 Current Price is $49.91 Difference: minus $6.51 (current price is over target).

If WES meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $49.85, suggesting downside of -0.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 183.00 cents and EPS of 215.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.67%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.21. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 220.6, implying annual growth of 6.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 182.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.6.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 175.00 cents and EPS of 206.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.51%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.23. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 230.0, implying annual growth of 4.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 191.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Disclaimer:

The content of this information does in no way reflect the opinions of FNArena, or of its journalists. In fact we don't have any opinion about the stock market, its value, future direction or individual shares. FNArena solely reports about what the main experts in the market note, believe and comment on. By doing so we believe we provide experienced, intelligent investors with a valuable tool that helps them in making up their own minds, reading market trends and getting a feel for what is happening beneath the surface.

This document is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or other financial instrument. FNArena employs very experienced journalists who base their work on information believed to be reliable and accurate, though no guarantee is given that the daily report is accurate or complete. Investors should contact their personal adviser before making any investment decision.

Decisions about inclusions in this Report are made independently of the providers of stock market research and at full discretion of the team of journalists responsible for content at FNArena. Inclusion does not equal endorsement, in any way, shape or form. This Report is provided for informational purposes only.