CHATGPT AI CHATBOT TRANSFORMS VIRTUAL PRODUCT PRESENTATIONS WITH 3DFRAME INTEGRATION

PR NewsWire | 9:55 AM

PERTH, Australia, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Vection Technologies (ASX:VR1, OTC:VCTNY), the INTEGRATEDXR® company, is pleased to announce the integration of ChatGPT, the advanced AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, with 3DFrame, the no-code enterprise app for immersive product presentations. This integration not only allows businesses to present their products in 3D and VR, but also provides a powerful tool for training and on-boarding.

3DFrame is an advanced software that allows businesses to present their products in 3D and Virtual Reality (VR). With the integration of ChatGPT, businesses can tie the responses of the AI chatbot to their 3D models and animations, creating an AI assistant that can provide real-time guidance and instruction to new employees. This not only reduces training times and costs, but also ensures consistent messaging and a personalized learning experience.

Furthermore, the integration of ChatGPT with 3DFrame goes beyond simply avatarizing a chatbot. ChatGPT has the potential to interact directly with the platform’s features, allowing for more complex and customized interactions with the virtual environment. This opens up a whole new world of possibilities for businesses, from personalized product demonstrations to virtual product simulations.

"By training ChatGPT to understand the intricacies of 3D models, we can further increase the user experience in 3D and VR." commented Gianmarco Biagi, Managing Director of Vection Technologies. "Imagine a world where customers can interact with virtual assistants that not only answer their questions about products, but can also guide them through a virtual experience."

"The integration of ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot, with 3DFrame is just the beginning", "In the future, we plan to explore the full potential of AI and its capabilities with 3D models."

"Vection Technologies is committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of AI-powered VR and 3D software, and we are excited about the potential of ChatGPT, an advanced AI chatbot, and its integration with 3DFrame."

"We look forward to continuing to innovate and create groundbreaking AI-powered solutions for businesses of all sizes."

For more information on how ChatGPT and 3DFrame can revolutionize your business’ virtual product presentations, please watch our short introductory video at the following link:

https://vimeo.com/826245499/6891f078f6

ABOUT VECTION TECHNOLOGIES:

Vection Technologies is a growing enterprise-focused company that helps businesses bridge the physical and digital worlds. We help organizations leverage their 3D data via powerful extended reality (XR) interfaces that foster collaboration and learning, grow sales and more.

Vection Technologies is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with ticker code VR1, and trades on the U.S. over-the-counter (OTC) markets under the symbol VCTNY.

For more information, please visit: www.vection-technologies.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements made in this release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Vection Technologies’ current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry in which Vection Technologies operates, and beliefs and assumptions. Forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as ‘anticipate’, ‘believe’, ‘expect’, ‘project’, ‘forecast’, ‘estimate’, ‘likely’, ‘intend’, ‘should’, ‘will’, ‘could’, ‘may’, ‘target’, ‘plan’ and other similar expressions within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Indications of, and guidance or outlook on future earnings, distributions or financial position or performance are also forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of Vection Technologies, are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions shareholders and prospective shareholders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of Vection Technologies only as of the date of this release. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Vection Technologies has no obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this release except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

