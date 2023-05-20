The Market In Numbers – 20 May 2023

Australia | 5:29 PM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 19 May 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) NZ50 12099.740 1.35% 0.66% 1.81% 5.46% All Ordinaries 7471.50 0.25% -0.39% 1.33% 3.46% S&P ASX 200 7279.50 0.31% -0.41% 1.42% 3.42% S&P ASX 300 7235.10 0.28% -0.39% 1.43% 3.32% Communication Services 1569.90 0.74% -0.08% 3.55% 11.25% Consumer Discretionary 3065.80 -0.81% -0.54% 2.20% 12.29% Consumer Staples 13317.30 -1.08% -1.69% 0.04% 6.18% Energy 10785.30 1.60% 1.64% 3.16% -2.28% Financials 6186.00 0.26% -2.34% 0.91% -2.71% Health Care 44486.90 -0.69% 0.64% 4.31% 7.49% Industrials 6893.10 -0.01% 0.09% 4.51% 10.56% Info Technology 1696.20 5.19% 7.05% 12.21% 20.68% Materials 18011.70 0.97% -0.06% -2.68% 2.68% Real Estate 3172.00 -0.51% 1.02% 6.21% 5.62% Utilities 8541.50 -0.22% 0.68% 2.05% 2.76% A-REITs 1414.30 -0.35% 0.89% 6.23% 6.07% All Technology Index 2339.00 2.01% 2.46% 5.72% 16.63% Banks 2504.40 0.40% -2.65% 0.26% -5.36% Gold Index 7085.80 -2.82% -4.48% 2.65% 19.72% Metals & Mining 6054.80 0.80% -0.24% -3.39% 1.80%

The World

Index 19 May 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) FTSE100 7756.87 0.03% -1.44% 1.64% 4.09% DAX30 16275.38 2.27% 2.22% 4.14% 16.89% Hang Seng 19450.57 -0.90% -2.23% -4.65% -1.67% Nikkei 225 30808.35 4.83% 6.76% 9.87% 18.06% DJIA 33426.63 0.38% -1.97% 0.46% 0.84% S&P500 4191.98 1.65% 0.54% 2.01% 9.18% Nasdaq Comp 12657.90 3.04% 3.53% 3.57% 20.94%

Metals & Minerals

Index 19 May 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) Gold (oz) 1957.40 -2.84% -1.58% -1.20% 9.16% Silver (oz) 23.49 -2.73% -5.70% -1.76% 0.04% Copper (lb) 3.6740 -1.32% -4.21% -10.01% -2.12% Aluminium (lb) 1.0288 1.47% -10.31% -12.72% -12.40% Nickel (lb) 9.5136 -5.64% -12.18% -9.33% -25.65% Zinc (lb) 1.1139 -3.91% -5.33% -17.46% -17.92% Uranium (lb) weekly 53.40 -0.09% 4.20% 6.27% 12.18% Iron Ore (t) 107.27 2.36% -7.69% -14.77% -2.86%

Energy

Index 19 May 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) West Texas Crude 71.86 1.40% -3.88% -3.31% -7.95% Brent Crude 75.97 0.70% -2.95% -4.13% -6.76%

The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

