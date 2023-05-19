Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 19, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 12:23 PM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ACE AKE (2) ALL (2) ARX (2) AVH AWC BEN BHP BOQ CGC COL (3) CPU CXO DMP DRR DVP ELD (2) FBU ILU LGL MTS NHC NXT OML ORI (2) PFP PGH QBE RIO SGM SHV SLC TLS TRS TYR WOW

ACE ACUSENSUS LIMITED

Overnight Price: $3.40

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ACE)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity initiates coverage of Acusensus with a Buy rating and $5.40 target. The company has pioneered AI-enabled road safety technology in what it considers is an immediate $1.8bn market opportunity.

The broker notes the business has grown rapidly, and estimates revenue of $41m FY23 compared with $7m in FY21. This represents one of the fastest-growing small cap stocks over the previous three years.

The technology is used to detect and provide prosecutable evidence of distracted driving such as mobile phone use, as well as seatbelt compliance, speeding and railway crossing compliance.

This report was published on May 16, 2023.

Target price is $5.40 Current Price is $3.40 Difference: $2

If ACE meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 59% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 261.54.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 60.71.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AKE ALLKEM LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $15.30

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AKE)) as Buy (1) -

Allkem and Livent have proposed a merger of equals. The deal is expected to be completed by the end of 2023 and Allkem shareholders would emerge with 56% of the new company. Primary listing would be on the NYSE with a secondary listing on ASX via CDIs.

Canaccord Genuity agrees with the strategic rationale but, at first glance, believes the agreement is disproportionately favourable to Livent, in noting Allkem has a large share of near-term EBITDA and volumes.

The broker currently retains a Buy rating and $19.50 target.

This report was published on May 11, 2023.

Target price is $19.50 Current Price is $15.30 Difference: $4.2

If AKE meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 27% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $16.20, suggesting upside of 4.0%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY23:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 87.1, implying annual growth of 22.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.9.

Forecast for FY24:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 114.0, implying annual growth of 30.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Goldman Sachs rates ((AKE)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs notes a merger of Allkem and Livent will bring critical scale, with the new company becoming a top-three lithium producer. It's also thought a stronger/more defensive combined balance sheet will help fund the existing and proposed growth pipeline.

Allkem will receive 1:1 shares in the merged company, while Livent will receive 2.406:1, which implies Allkem shareholders will have 56% of the new shares, explains the broker.

Allkem and Livent expect the merger to close by end of 2023.

The broker retains its Buy rating and sets a $12.90 target.

This report was published on May 12, 2023.

Target price is $12.90 Current Price is $15.30 Difference: minus $2.4 (current price is over target).

If AKE meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $16.20, suggesting upside of 4.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 74.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.45. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 87.1, implying annual growth of 22.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.9.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 25.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 60.24. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 114.0, implying annual growth of 30.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ALL ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $38.04

Goldman Sachs rates ((ALL)) as Buy (1) -

Aristocrat Leisure will acquire NeoGames for US$29.50 a share and an enterprise value of $1.8bn. The acquisition is expected to close in FY24 and be accretive from FY25.

Goldman Sachs had previously assessed the iSlots market would be the key opportunity but considers this acquisition is more global and inclusive of the entire RMG universe.

The broker has a Buy rating and target price of $45.70.

This report was published on May 15, 2023.

Target price is $45.70 Current Price is $38.04 Difference: $7.66

If ALL meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $44.00, suggesting upside of 14.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 78.00 cents and EPS of 196.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.05%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.41. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 192.9, implying annual growth of 35.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 63.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.9.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 82.00 cents and EPS of 207.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.16%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.38. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 206.8, implying annual growth of 7.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 72.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Jarden rates ((ALL)) as Overweight (2) -

Aristocrat Leisure has announced the acquisition of NeoGames for $1.8bn. Strategically, the transaction makes sense to Jarden and is consistent with the company's long-term strategy.

Amid leading market positions in a relatively land-based gaming segment, and mixed success in the social digital genre, real money gaming (RMG) offers a new driver of growth in the medium to longer term, in the broker's opinion.

Still, this deal is considered expensive and how it will offer shareholder value will be a function of successful and timely integration.

Jarden retains an Overweight rating and raises the target to $40.50 from $39.04.

This report was published on May 16, 2023.

Target price is $40.50 Current Price is $38.04 Difference: $2.46

If ALL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $44.00, suggesting upside of 14.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 56.00 cents and EPS of 187.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.47%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.27. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 192.9, implying annual growth of 35.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 63.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.9.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 67.00 cents and EPS of 191.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.76%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.83. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 206.8, implying annual growth of 7.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 72.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources