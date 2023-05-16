Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 16, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 1:16 PM

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AKE APX (2) BLU CBA CGS CSR (2) EXP FSG GNC IPH MCP MYX NXT RBL (2) SUN (2) THL (2) XRO

AKE ALLKEM LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $14.85

Jarden rates ((AKE)) as Buy (1) -

Allkem and Livent have proposed a scrip merger with a primary listing on the NYSE and secondary listing on ASX. If approved, Allkem shareholders will emerge with 56% of the new company.

Jarden calculates shareholders are receiving a 15% premium compared with the last closing price, reflecting the company's superior asset base.

Allkem shareholders would also have exposure to a larger supplier of a more diversified suite of lithium chemicals, if the transaction reaches financial close. Overweight rating maintained. Target is $14.75.

This report was published on May 11, 2023.

Target price is $14.75 Current Price is $14.85 Difference: minus $0.1 (current price is over target).

If AKE meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $16.20, suggesting upside of 8.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 106.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.01. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 87.1, implying annual growth of 22.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.1.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 100.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.85. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 114.0, implying annual growth of 30.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

APX APPEN LIMITED

IT & Support - Overnight Price: $2.30

Canaccord Genuity rates ((APX)) as Hold (3) -

The trading update from Appen was "grimmer" than Canaccord Genuity anticipated. Revenue trends are still deteriorating, although at a slower rate.

The company has undertaken a radical cost reduction program to reduce cash costs by -30% by the end of FY23. AI remains a key focus but the complexity of this area makes it hard for the broker to determine the exact role for Appen.

Canaccord Genuity believes a priority in the upcoming technology briefing should be to provide tangible evidence of where the company can contribute to developments.

Hold rating maintained with a steady target of $2.40.

This report was published on May 11, 2023.

Target price is $2.40 Current Price is $2.30 Difference: $0.1

If APX meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.81, suggesting downside of -21.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 27.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 8.52. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -34.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 63.89. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -15.8, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: -1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((APX)) as Underweight (5) -

Wilsons observes the collective expenditure of Appen's top five customers has contributed to its success but also driven the negative impact on current revenues.

The revenue base has deteriorated over the last two years and the company has announced a -$36m annualised cost saving program. Improving operating leverage and returning to consistent growth remain the catalysts, the broker asserts.

Wilsons acknowledges the efforts being made to reduce costs but awaits a return to growth, given a rapidly changing AI landscape. Underweight maintained. Target is reduced to $1.90 from $2.11.

This report was published on May 11, 2023.

Target price is $1.90 Current Price is $2.30 Difference: minus $0.4 (current price is over target).

If APX meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately minus 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $1.81, suggesting downside of -21.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 45.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 5.04. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -34.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 19.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 11.79. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -15.8, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: -1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BLU BLUE ENERGY LIMITED

NatGas - Overnight Price: $0.03

Petra Capital rates ((BLU)) as Buy (1) -

Blue Energy has achieved a 40% improvement in the last two weeks in terms of the gas flow in its pilot production testing program in the North Bowen Basin. Petra Capital would expect gas rates to continue to accelerate, consistent with testing from regional peer Comet Ridge ((COI)).

There is also a possible low-cost tolling route for future gas development at the adjacent Moranbah project. The broker retains a Buy rating and reduces the target to $0.29 from $0.36

This report was published on May 11, 2023.

Target price is $0.29 Current Price is $0.03 Difference: $0.26

If BLU meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 867% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 5.00.

Forecast for FY24:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 15.00.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources