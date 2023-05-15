Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 15, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 11:55 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listedequities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArenahas now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listedstocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArenauniverse.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availabilityofsuitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publicationmay not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena'steam of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ABC ALL ANZ BLD CAR CBA COL DDR(2) DEG IPL JHX LYC(2) NXD(2) OFX PEN QAL RWC SUL(2) WBC(2) WDS WOR

COL COLES GROUP LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $18.21

Jarden rates ((COL)) as Neutral (3) -

Should Amazon Australia attain metrics in the long term similar to those already achieved in the UK and the US, it would become the fourth largest retailer behind Woolworths Group ((WOW)), Wesfarmers ((WES)) and Coles Group.

JardenbelievesAmazon will achieve this status and materially impact incumbents.

Online penetration offshore has been higher than in Australia. However, a steadying of supply chain pressures, investment by the likes of Coles Group and growth in Amazon Australia will likely see online penetration re-accelerate, suggests the analyst.

The Neutral rating and $17.50 target are retained forColes Group.

This report was published on May 8, 2023.

Target price is $17.50 Current Price is $18.21 Difference: minus $0.71 (current price is over target).

If COL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $17.63, suggesting downside of -3.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 80.7, implying annual growth of 2.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 64.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.6.

Forecast for FY24:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 80.8, implying annual growth of 0.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 65.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.2

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

DDR DICKER DATA LIMITED

Hardware & Equipment - Overnight Price: $8.96

Goldman Sachs rates ((DDR)) as Neutral (3) -

Dicker Data has indicated an increase of 15% in revenue and 23% in gross profit in the March quarter. Revenue was in line with Goldman Sachs' estimates, while stronger gross profit margins were offset by higher interest costs.

The broker suspects hardware demand is likely to deteriorate in coming months as economic growth slows, partially offsetting the margin improvements from acquisition synergies and interest costs. As a result, a Neutral rating is maintained and the target is $9.50.

This report was published on May 9, 2023.

Target price is $9.50 Current Price is $8.96 Difference: $0.54

If DDR meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 44.00 cents and EPS of 44.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.91%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.36.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 49.00 cents and EPS of 50.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.47%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.92.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Petra Capital rates ((DDR)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital observes Dicker Data's first quarter update was underpinned by positive outcomes on revenueand gross profit margin. Pre-tax profit increased 6.7% and revenue grew 14.7%.

The business remains unprofitable, although profit is expected to be forthcoming in the second quarter following a period of cost rationalisation.

The company has also flagged its intentionto better manage debt levels and reduce aged stock. No guidance was provided for 2023. The broker reiterates a Buy rating with a $10.38 target.

This report was published on May 10, 2023.

Target price is $10.38 Current Price is $8.96 Difference: $1.42

If DDR meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 49.00 cents and EPS of 48.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.47%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.36.

Forecast for FY24:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 54.00 cents and EPS of 54.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.03%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.56.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

DEG DE GREY MINING LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $1.44

Canaccord Genuity rates ((DEG)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuityupdates its model after De GreyMining reported further drill results from the Toweranna target.

The broker believes the business is spoiled for choice with its near-mine and regional opportunities. Many of the targets have potential to enhance project economics.

Speculative Buy rating maintained. Target is $2.50, reduced from $2.60.

This report was published on May 9, 2023.

Target price is $2.50 Current Price is $1.44 Difference: $1.06

If DEG meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 74% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.83, suggesting upside of 27.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -1.0, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -0.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

IPL INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED

Agriculture - Overnight Price: $3.23

Goldman Sachs rates ((IPL)) as No Rating (-1) -

Goldman Sachs revises the earnings profile to reflect changes to fertiliser price forecasts. As a result FY23 underlying EBIT is reduced by -19%. The revised profile assumes an ammonia price of US$475-515/t across FY24-25.

Incitec Pivot will report its first half results on May 17 an the broker expects underlying EBIT in the first half of $666m, up 17%. No rating or target is provided.

This report was published on May 9, 2023.

Current Price is $3.23. Target price not assessed.

Current consensus price target is $3.93, suggesting upside of 21.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 20.00 cents and EPS of 39.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.19%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.28. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 38.9, implying annual growth of -25.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 19.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.3.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 18.00 cents and EPS of 32.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.57%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.09. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 28.1, implying annual growth of -27.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources