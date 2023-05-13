The Market In Numbers – 13 May 2023

Australia | 5:04 PM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 13 May 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) NZ50 11938.840 0.42% -0.67% 0.46% 4.06% All Ordinaries 7453.20 0.54% -0.64% 1.08% 3.21% S&P ASX 200 7256.70 0.51% -0.72% 1.10% 3.10% S&P ASX 300 7214.90 0.51% -0.67% 1.15% 3.03% Communication Services 1558.40 0.62% -0.81% 2.79% 10.44% Consumer Discretionary 3090.90 0.93% 0.28% 3.04% 13.21% Consumer Staples 13462.70 -0.47% -0.62% 1.14% 7.34% Energy 10615.40 1.43% 0.04% 1.53% -3.82% Financials 6170.20 0.86% -2.58% 0.65% -2.96% Health Care 44795.10 1.45% 1.34% 5.04% 8.24% Industrials 6893.50 0.69% 0.09% 4.52% 10.57% Info Technology 1612.50 2.98% 1.77% 6.68% 14.73% Materials 17838.40 -0.49% -1.02% -3.61% 1.69% Real Estate 3188.10 0.12% 1.53% 6.75% 6.16% Utilities 8560.00 -1.13% 0.89% 2.27% 2.99% A-REITs 1419.30 -0.11% 1.25% 6.61% 6.44% All Technology Index 2293.00 2.02% 0.44% 3.64% 14.34% Banks 2494.50 1.40% -3.03% -0.14% -5.74% Gold Index 7291.20 -5.34% -1.71% 5.63% 23.19% Metals & Mining 6006.70 -0.73% -1.04% -4.16% 0.99%

The World

Index 13 May 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) FTSE100 7754.62 -0.31% -1.47% 1.61% 4.06% DAX30 15913.82 -0.30% -0.05% 1.82% 14.29% Hang Seng 19627.24 -2.11% -1.34% -3.79% -0.78% Nikkei 225 29388.30 0.79% 1.84% 4.80% 12.62% DJIA 33300.62 -1.11% -2.34% 0.08% 0.46% S&P500 4124.08 -0.29% -1.09% 0.36% 7.41% Nasdaq Comp 12284.74 0.40% 0.48% 0.51% 17.37%

Metals & Minerals

Index 13 May 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) Gold (oz) 2014.60 -1.74% 1.30% 1.69% 12.35% Silver (oz) 24.15 -7.19% -3.05% 1.00% 2.85% Copper (lb) 3.7232 -3.50% -2.92% -8.81% -0.80% Aluminium (lb) 1.0139 -10.64% -11.61% -13.98% -13.67% Nickel (lb) 10.0826 -8.52% -6.92% -3.90% -21.20% Zinc (lb) 1.1592 -1.75% -1.48% -14.10% -14.58% Uranium (lb) weekly 53.45 -0.56% 4.29% 6.37% 12.29% Iron Ore (t) 104.80 0.90% -9.82% -16.73% -5.10%

Energy

Index 13 May 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) West Texas Crude 70.87 3.37% -5.20% -4.64% -9.22% Brent Crude 75.44 4.03% -3.63% -4.80% -7.41%

The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

