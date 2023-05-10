Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 10, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:26 AM

RHC RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $60.58

Wilsons rates ((RHC)) as Downgrade to Market Weight from Overweight (3) -

A poor January has meant the momentum Ramsay Health Care generated in the first half has dissipated while unresolved productivity deficits undermine the Australian margin, Wilsons observes.

The broker points to some "scary" shifts in underlying performance in the March quarter and notes many factors are beyond the company's control.

Wilsons envisages 13x EV/EBITDA for the Australian hospitals and 10x for the rest of the world is defensible and appropriate. If maintained, these multiples could drive an uplift in equity value into FY24 but with earnings visibility worsening this could equally be a value trap, the broker adds.

Rating is downgraded to Market Weight from Overweight and the target is lowered to $65.88 from $74.16.

This report was published on May 4, 2023.

Target price is $65.88 Current Price is $60.58 Difference: $5.3

If RHC meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $66.73, suggesting upside of 10.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 110.00 cents and EPS of 156.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.82%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 38.81. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 147.3, implying annual growth of 26.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 95.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 41.1.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 160.00 cents and EPS of 251.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.64%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.11. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 222.3, implying annual growth of 50.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 137.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 27.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

SGM SIMS LIMITED

Steel & Scrap - Overnight Price: $15.29

Jarden rates ((SGM)) as Neutral (3) -

While providing no trading update or guidance at the investor briefing, Jarden highlights Sims did outline further details regarding the strategic direction for the resource renewal business and the site at Pinkenba.

The company aims to leverage its logistical infrastructure and geographical diversity to procure "at source" scrap. The broker adds a world-class integrated facility is planned at Pinkenba.

Sims has confirmed the divestment process for LMS Energy is at an advanced stage and on track to close in the September quarter.

Jarden believes sale proceeds and an appropriately conservative balance sheet should assist the company in funding its FY25 volume ambitions. Neutral rating and $16.60 target retained. Jarden transfers coverage to Rohan Gallagher.

This report was published on May 2, 2023.

Target price is $16.60 Current Price is $15.29 Difference: $1.31

If SGM meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $14.90, suggesting downside of -2.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 28.70 cents and EPS of 75.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.88%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.14. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 77.5, implying annual growth of -74.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 33.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.7.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 26.40 cents and EPS of 88.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.73%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.36. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 97.0, implying annual growth of 25.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 31.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.8.

Market Sentiment: -0.5

SYA SAYONA MINING LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $0.20

Canaccord Genuity rates ((SYA)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity has updated its lithium price deck after reviewing its supply and demand forecasts.

The broker believes Chinese spot pricing may be bottoming, considering recent lows to be unsustainable, and observes that, while euphoria has waned, the thematic remains solid, paving the way for a recovery in the December half.

On the demand side, the broker observes stronger than expected EV sales in 2022 as manufacturers pulled production forward in anticipation of the withdrawal of Chinese government subsidies, but believes battery factory capacity will continue to underpin demand long term, while strong EV growth year on year to the March-quarter augurs well for the near term.

On the supply side, the broker expects supply to grow strongly as projects delayed from 2022 come on line, but on balance expects supply to remain steady.

Speculative Buy rating retained for Sayona Mining. Target price rises 3% to 31c from 30c.

This report was published on May 5, 2023.

Target price is $0.31 Current Price is $0.20 Difference: $0.11

If SYA meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 55% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 12.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 1.67.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.31 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.27.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

VUL VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $5.14

Canaccord Genuity rates ((VUL)) as No Rating (-1) -

Canaccord Genuity has updated its lithium price deck after reviewing its supply and demand forecasts.

The broker believes Chinese spot pricing may be bottoming, considering recent lows to be unsustainable, and observes that, while euphoria has waned, the thematic remains solid, paving the way for a recovery in the December half.

On the demand side, the broker observes stronger than expected EV sales in 2022 as manufacturers pulled production forward in anticipation of the withdrawal of Chinese government subsidies, but believes battery factory capacity will continue to underpin demand long term, while strong EV growth year on year to the March-quarter augurs well for the near term.

On the supply side, the broker expects supply to grow strongly as projects delayed from 2022 come on line, but on balance expects supply to remain steady.

Cannacord is on rating restriction for Vulcan Energy Resources.

This report was published on May 5, 2023.

Current Price is $5.14. Target price not assessed.

WOW WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $38.55

Goldman Sachs rates ((WOW)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs increases estimates for FY23-25 group sales by 1% following a better-than-expected third quarter for Woolworths Group.

The broker expects a more targeted and personalised execution in the Australian food business together with strong growth in other strategic areas including online, consumer loyalty and digital media.

Buy rating reiterated. Target is raised to $42.80 from $41.00.

This report was published on May 2, 2023.

Target price is $42.80 Current Price is $38.55 Difference: $4.25

If WOW meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $35.86, suggesting downside of -7.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 106.00 cents and EPS of 140.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.75%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 27.54. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 137.1, implying annual growth of 8.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 101.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 28.1.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 115.00 cents and EPS of 151.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.98%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.53. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 147.3, implying annual growth of 7.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 107.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 26.2.

Market Sentiment: -0.2

Jarden rates ((WOW)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden lifts forecasts for FY23 by 1% to reflect the impact of a stronger top line in grocery although makes no changes to margin forecasts. The broker does not believe that moderating inflation will dampen revenue upside because of population growth and a shift to eating at home.

Woolworths Group's grocery business is expected to benefit from winning share in a growing market and also growing returns on invested capital as the benefits of supply chain, data and ecosystems are realised.

The broker continues to believe that Woolworths is going down a similar route to Kroger and WMT in the US, a market where grocers have outperformed. Overweight retained. Target is raised to $41.10 from $38.80.

This report was published on May 2, 2023.

Target price is $41.10 Current Price is $38.55 Difference: $2.55

If WOW meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $35.86, suggesting downside of -7.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 117.00 cents and EPS of 140.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.04%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 27.44. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 137.1, implying annual growth of 8.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 101.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 28.1.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 131.00 cents and EPS of 153.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.40%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.07. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 147.3, implying annual growth of 7.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 107.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 26.2.

Market Sentiment: -0.2

