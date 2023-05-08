Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 08, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:27 AM

29M 29METALS LIMITED

Copper - Overnight Price: $1.20

Jarden rates ((29M)) as Sell (5) -

Jarden notes 29Metals produced just 5800t of copper and 8700t of zinc in the March quarter, the weakest in two years. Ongoing disruptions at both the company's mines, Capricorn Copper and Golden Grove, were blamed.

Nevertheless, higher sales generated gross revenue that was 9% above the broker's estimates. Jarden is pleased to note an increased focus on cost reductions and operating efficiencies. Sell maintained. Target is reduced to $0.76 from $0.80.

This report was published on May 1, 2023.

Target price is $0.76 Current Price is $1.20 Difference: minus $0.44 (current price is over target).

If 29M meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 37% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $1.41, suggesting upside of 17.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of minus 17.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 7.02. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -4.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 EPS of 7.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.19. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -1.2, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 2.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

ARB ARB CORPORATION LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $31.40

Wilsons rates ((ARB)) as Overweight (1) -

The trading update from ARB Corp confirmed FY23 sales are tracking slightly below expectations, which Wilsons suggests is driven by weakness in export sales.

This probably reflects the impact of improving global supply chains and reduced need for resellers to carry elevated inventory.

The broker is encouraged that the Australian aftermarket sales growth has accelerated, which likely signals improved labour availability and retains an Overweight rating, reducing the target to $33.67 from $35.39.

This report was published on May 4, 2023.

Target price is $33.67 Current Price is $31.40 Difference: $2.27

If ARB meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $32.28, suggesting upside of 2.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 65.00 cents and EPS of 111.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.07%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.14. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 119.4, implying annual growth of -20.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 64.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 26.3.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 75.00 cents and EPS of 127.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.39%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.72. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 133.5, implying annual growth of 11.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 69.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

ASG AUTOSPORTS GROUP LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $2.28

Moelis rates ((ASG)) as Buy (1) -

Moelis assesses a strong 3Q trading update by Autosports Group, with a rise in new vehicle order write on the previous corresponding period, after adjusting for the Motorline and Auckland City BMW acquisitions.

New order write in the quarter exceeded deliveries by 44%.

Management expects cost pressures in personnel, occupancy costs and interest costs to be offset by revenue growth, maintaining

the company's operating leverage. The analyst believes profit margins will be broadly maintained as supply improves in the 2H.

As European automakers appear further progressed in the electric vehicle transition than Japanese automakers, Moelis feels Autosports is better positioned to benefit from increased EV adoption. Buy.

The broker's target rises to $2.70 from $2.60 to capture the continuation of elevated gross profit margins into the 1H of FY24.

This report was published on May 4, 2023.

Target price is $2.70 Current Price is $2.28 Difference: $0.42

If ASG meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.90, suggesting upside of 27.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 19.50 cents and EPS of 37.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.55%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.16. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 35.4, implying annual growth of 33.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 19.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 8.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.4.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 14.00 cents and EPS of 26.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.14%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.57. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 30.0, implying annual growth of -15.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 15.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.6.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

BOE BOSS ENERGY LIMITED

Uranium - Overnight Price: $2.58

Canaccord Genuity rates ((BOE)) as Buy (1) -

Boss Energy's March quarter update reveals the company is on track for December start-up.

Canaccord Genuity observes that the uranium price is on the rise due to over-feeding which reduces inventory mobility and notes that Boss Energy's inventory is substantial and well positioned to meet rising demand.

The company closed the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $103m.

Speculative Buy rating and $3.22 target price retained.

This report was published on May 1, 2023.

Target price is $3.22 Current Price is $2.58 Difference: $0.64

If BOE meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 322.50.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 8.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 30.35.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

