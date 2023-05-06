The Market In Numbers – 6 May 2023

Australia | 9:13 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 06 May 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) NZ50 11889.010 -1.09% -1.09% 0.04% 3.62% All Ordinaries 7413.10 -1.17% -1.17% 0.54% 2.65% S&P ASX 200 7220.00 -1.22% -1.22% 0.59% 2.58% S&P ASX 300 7178.50 -1.17% -1.17% 0.64% 2.51% Communication Services 1548.80 -1.43% -1.43% 2.16% 9.76% Consumer Discretionary 3062.40 -0.65% -0.65% 2.09% 12.16% Consumer Staples 13525.90 -0.15% -0.15% 1.61% 7.84% Energy 10466.00 -1.37% -1.37% 0.10% -5.18% Financials 6117.40 -3.42% -3.42% -0.21% -3.79% Health Care 44154.30 -0.11% -0.11% 3.53% 6.69% Industrials 6846.50 -0.59% -0.59% 3.81% 9.81% Info Technology 1565.90 -1.17% -1.17% 3.59% 11.41% Materials 17925.40 -0.54% -0.54% -3.14% 2.19% Real Estate 3184.30 1.41% 1.41% 6.62% 6.03% Utilities 8658.00 2.05% 2.05% 3.44% 4.17% A-REITs 1420.90 1.36% 1.36% 6.73% 6.56% All Technology Index 2247.70 -1.54% -1.54% 1.59% 12.08% Banks 2460.00 -4.37% -4.37% -1.52% -7.04% Gold Index 7702.70 3.84% 3.84% 11.59% 30.14% Metals & Mining 6050.70 -0.31% -0.31% -3.45% 1.73%

The World

Index 06 May 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) FTSE100 7778.38 -1.17% -1.17% 1.92% 4.38% DAX30 15961.02 0.24% 0.24% 2.13% 14.63% Hang Seng 20049.31 0.78% 0.78% -1.72% 1.35% Nikkei 225 29157.95 1.04% 1.04% 3.98% 11.74% DJIA 33674.38 -1.25% -1.25% 1.21% 1.59% S&P500 4136.25 -0.80% -0.80% 0.66% 7.73% Nasdaq Comp 12235.41 0.07% 0.07% 0.11% 16.90%

Metals & Minerals

Index 06 May 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) Gold (oz) 2050.30 3.09% 3.09% 3.49% 14.34% Silver (oz) 26.02 4.46% 4.46% 8.82% 10.82% Copper (lb) 3.8583 0.60% 0.60% -5.50% 2.79% Aluminium (lb) 1.1346 -1.09% -1.09% -3.74% -3.39% Nickel (lb) 11.0211 1.74% 1.74% 5.04% -13.86% Zinc (lb) 1.1798 0.27% 0.27% -12.58% -13.06% Uranium (lb) weekly 53.75 4.88% 4.88% 6.97% 12.92% Iron Ore (t) 103.87 -10.62% -10.62% -17.47% -5.94%

Energy

Index 06 May 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) West Texas Crude 68.56 -8.29% -8.29% -7.75% -12.18% Brent Crude 72.52 -7.36% -7.36% -8.48% -11.00%

The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

