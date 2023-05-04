Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 04, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 11:19 AM

ABC ADBRI LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $1.60

Goldman Sachs rates ((ABC)) as Neutral (3) -

Adbri has advised the cost of the Kwinana upgrade has increased substantially, to $403m at the mid point of the range, around a 45% increase. This reflects the escalating cost of construction in Western Australia and the constraints on available labour.

The company is still of the view that the project is positive to valuation. On completion the upgrade will improve the clinker material handling by reducing heavy vehicle movements. Goldman Sachs retains a Neutral rating and lowers the target to $1.65 from $1.75.

This report was published on April 27, 2023.

Target price is $1.65 Current Price is $1.60 Difference: $0.045

If ABC meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.69, suggesting upside of 5.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 9.00 cents and EPS of 14.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.61%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.46. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 14.3, implying annual growth of -9.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.2.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 10.00 cents and EPS of 14.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.23%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.46. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 15.2, implying annual growth of 6.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.6.

Market Sentiment: -0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ARX AROA BIOSURGERY LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $1.05

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ARX)) as Buy (1) -

Aroa Biosurgery's FY23 March-quarter result appears to have met guidance and Canaccord Genuity's forecasts, thanks to strong Myriad and TELA sales, and increases in accounts, due to improved penetration.

The broker observes the company has access to 90% of US hospital and considers it to be a favoured pick among medtechs.

Canaccord Genuity appreciates the company's healthy balance sheet (the company held NZ$44.7m in cash at March 31), considering it more than enough to fund operations and clinical trials.

No guidance was provided, but is expected at the FY23 results on May 30.

Buy rating and $1.50 target price retained.

This report was published on May 28, 2023.

Target price is $1.50 Current Price is $1.05 Difference: $0.45

If ARX meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 43% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Jarden rates ((ARX)) as Buy (1) -

Aroa Biosurgery provided a March quarter update that was largely in line with expectations. Jarden notes normalised EBITDA was stated as "positive" which it assesses is qualitatively better than prior guidance of "breakeven".

The NZ$13.6m sales result for Myriad has revealed favourable tailwinds, driving upgrades to market share forecasts which Jarden factors in at 10.5%, from 9.0%.

Earnings revisions reflect favourable FX and increases to the Myriad sales profile. Buy rating maintained. Target is raised to $1.46 from $1.34.

This report was published on April 27, 2023.

Target price is $1.46 Current Price is $1.05 Difference: $0.41

If ARX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 39% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.09 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 1153.85.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.55 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 191.96.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BKL BLACKMORES LIMITED

Health & Nutrition - Overnight Price: $94.39

Goldman Sachs rates ((BKL)) as No Rating (-1) -

The board of Blackmores has unanimously recommended the takeover proposal from Kirin Holdings at $95 a share. Should the scheme become effective the board intends to declare a fully franked special dividend of $3.34.

The $95 offer price is less any special dividend paid or declared, prior to the implementation of the scheme. The takeover remains subject to clearance by the competition regulator, the ACCC, and approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board.

Goldman Sachs has no rating or target for Blackmores.

This report was published on April 27, 2023.

Current Price is $94.39. Target price not assessed.

Current consensus price target is $88.56, suggesting downside of -6.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 137.00 cents and EPS of 196.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.45%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 48.16. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 224.6, implying annual growth of 42.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 147.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 42.0.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 176.00 cents and EPS of 251.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.86%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 37.61. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 270.8, implying annual growth of 20.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 175.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 34.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CIA CHAMPION IRON LIMITED

Iron Ore - Overnight Price: $6.25

Goldman Sachs rates ((CIA)) as Buy (1) -

Champion Iron delivered March quarter iron ore shipments of 3.1mt, ahead of expectations. Goldman Sachs assesses the company has entered the quarter with around CAD330m in cash and calculates around CAD130m in net debt.

The phase II plant has demonstrated nameplate capacity on several days of operattions when fed with sufficient ore. The broker is therefore confident nameplate will be achieved in mid 2023 although material movements and strip ratios will need to increase significantly over the next six months.

The company continues to study further high-grade expansions. Goldman Sachs retains a Buy rating and reduces the target to $8.30 from $8.50.

This report was published on April 27, 2023.

Target price is $8.30 Current Price is $6.25 Difference: $2.05

If CIA meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 33% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 18.83 cents and EPS of 43.21 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.01%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.46.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 18.95 cents and EPS of 99.71 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.03%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.27.

This company reports in CAD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources