Australian Listed Investment Company Report May 2023

A Listed Investment Company (LIC) is a listed investment vehicle that offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of shares in other companies also listed on the stock market. Also known as Listed Investment Trusts or Listed Managed Investments.

For comprehensive comparative data tables for LICs please see attached.

LMI Market News

IIR Initiates Coverage on Barrow Hanley Global Share Fund (Managed Fund)

During the month, IIR initiated coverage on the Barrow Hanley Global Share Fund Managed Fund ((GLOB)). GLOB listed in June 2022 and represents the quoted class of the Barrow Hanley Global Share Fund, which previously was only available through unlisted funds.

GLOB is managed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC (“Barrow Hanley”). Barrow Hanley is a Dallas-based asset manager that is a global investment specialist with a focus on value investing. Barrow Hanley was appointed as the Manager of the strategy in September 2020 after Perpetual and Barrow Hanley entered into a strategic partnership. Prior to the appointment of Barrow Hanley, the Barrow Hanley Global Share Fund was managed by Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML).

The Manager has a bottom-up, fundamental, value based investment approach with the Manager seeking to construct a long-only portfolio of 50 to 70 stocks that participates in up markets and provides protection in down markets. GLOB seeks to be largely invested at all times with a maximum cash allocation of 5% at any given time.

The portfolio construction will be a result of stock selection with the portfolio potentially varying materially on a sector and regional/country allocation compared to the respective weightings of the benchmark index. GLOB has a dual objective: (1) provide long-term capital growth through an investment in quality global shares; and (2) outperform the MSCI World Net Total Return Index (AUD), before fees and taxes, over rolling three-year periods.

GLOB is designed for investors seeking exposure to an all cap, global, value focused mandate with a medium-to-long term investment horizon. GLOB provides investors exposure to a portfolio that offers a different return profile to the benchmark index which is evidenced by the moderate tracking error of the Barrow Hanley Global Value Equity strategy (“Barrow Hanley GVE strategy”) over the long-term.

Given the global mandate, GLOB will have exposure to foreign exchange risk. The foreign exchange exposure is typically unhedged and therefore movements in the Australian dollar compared to other currencies will impact the performance of the portfolio. GLOB expects to pay distributions on a semi-annual basis. Distributions will reflect the income received and realised capital gains in any given year and as such will be volatile.

IIR has initiated coverage on GLOB with a Recommended rating. A copy of the full report can be found on the IIR website (www.independentresearch.com.au).

PAI Announces Bonus Options Issue

On 13 April 2023, Platinum Asia Investments Limited ((PAI)) announced the issue of pro-rata non-renouncable bonus options with one bonus option issued for every four shares held. The options were issued on 27 April 2023.

The options have an exercise price of $0.90 and can be exercised at any time up until 5pm on 28 March 2024 with one bonus option providing the ability to acquire one ordinary share in PAI. The bonus options are listed on the ASX under the code PAIO.

The exercise price of $0.90 represents a 12.5% discount to the pre-tax NTA per share as at 31 March 2023 and was around the share price PAI was trading on the date prior to the announcement. While we understand the rationale for striking the exercise price at a discount we note that at the current pre-tax net tangible asset value (NTA) the exercise of options will be dilutive.

The issue of the options is part of the capital management initiatives that was announced to the market late last year. The Board considers the issue of bonus options as the most equitable way to potentially grow the assets of the Company and derive the benefits of an increased portfolio size and larger number of shares on issue.

The options offer shareholders the opportunity to potentially acquire additional shares in PAI at a discount to NTA, however the options may weigh on the share price for the duration of the options. This may present opportunities for new investors to enter the Company at a discount and potentially realise additional capital gains on their investment in the event the discount can be narrowed post the expiry of the options in 2024.

PAI issued 92.5 million bonus options with the potential to raise $83.2 million if all options are exercised. In the event all options are exercised the number of shares on issue will increase by 25%. Any capital raised from the options will be invested in line with the investment strategy.

PMC Announces Bonus Options Issue

On 13 April 2023, Platinum Capital Limited (ASX: PMC) announced the issue of pro-rata non-renouncable bonus options with one bonus option issued for every four shares held. The options were issued on 27 April 2023.

The options will have an exercise price of $1.37 and can be exercised at any time up until 5pm on 28 March 2024 with one bonus option providing the ability to acquire one ordinary share in PMC. The bonus options are listed on the ASX under the code PMCO.

The exercise price of $1.37 represents a 12.5% discount to the pre-tax NTA per share as at 31 March 2023, and was above the PMC share price at the close of business on the day prior to the announcement. While we understand the rationale for striking the exercise price at a discount, we note that at the current pre-tax NTA the exercise of options will be dilutive.

The issue of the options is part of the capital management initiatives that was announced to the market late last year. The Board considers the issue of bonus options as the most equitable way to potentially grow the assets of the Company and derive the benefits of an increased portfolio size and larger number of shares on issue.

The options offer shareholders the opportunity to potentially acquire additional shares in PMC at a discount to NTA, however the options may weigh on the share price for the duration of the options. In the event the bonus options are exercised and improved liquidity and increased interest in the company assists with narrowing the discount, this may present opportunities for new investors to potentially realise additional capital gains on their investment post the expiry of the options in 2024.

PMC has traded at a sizable discount since 2020 with the discount coinciding with a dividend cut. Dividend volatility since this time combined with performance has seen the Company continue to trade at a discount. We note that there have been significant challenges for value focused managers in recent years, which has weighed on performance.

PMC issued 73.9 million bonus options, with the potential to raise $101.2 million if all options are exercised. In the event all options are exercised the number of shares on issue will increase by 25%. Any capital raised from the options will be invested in line with the investment strategy.

WLE Raises $131 million through Placement & Announces SPP

After cancelling a capital raising in March due to market volatility, WAM Leaders Limited ((WLE)) raised $131 million in April through a Placement to existing wholesale and sophisticated investors. New shares were issued at $1.48 per share. The issue price was accretive to the NTA with the shares being issued at a premium to the estimated pre-tax NTA as at 31 March 2023, however the shares were issued at a discount to the share price, which saw the share price decline on the back of the announcement.

The Company also announced a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to eligible WLE shareholders. New shares will be issued at the lower of $1.4749 per share or a 2.5% discount to the 5-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the share price at the issue date (12 May 2023). As such, new shares will be issued at most, at a similar price to shares issued under the Placement and potentially at a lower price in the event the share price trades lower coming into the issue date. New shares issued under the SPP will be eligible for the interim dividend of 4.5 cents per share, fully franked.

The SPP opened on 17 April 2023 and is scheduled to close on 8 May 2023 with shares issued under the SPP expected to commence trading on the ASX on 15 May 2023.

CD2 Set to Benefit from Dominion’s Settlement with Fox

During the month, CD Private Equity Fund II ((CD2)) announced that one of the investments of the fund is in Staple Street Capital II, L.P. Staple Street Capital II, L.P. has an investment in Dominion Voting Systems. Fox Corp has agreed to settle a defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion for US$787.5 million. This is a positive result for the investment in Dominion, however the RE has been advised that the impact of the settlement on the Fund’s investment will be materially lower than the headline due to costs, taxes and fees, and other items associated with the proceedings.

BTI Invests in Rosterfy

During the month, Bailador Technology Investments Limited ((BTI)) announced it had made a $9.8 million investment in Rosterfy, a volunteer and workforce management platform. Rosterfy is an Australian company whose platform targets Not-for-Profit organisations, government volunteering bodies and mass-scale events. The SaaS platform allows organisations to recruit, screen, train and schedule their volunteer community, replacing manual processes to better engage the workforce.

In its monthly report, BTI outlaid the rationale for the investment in Rosterfy. The investment team view Rosterfy to have the following attractive qualities:

-Founded by a mission-driven and passionate team that intimately understands the customer problem they are solving having lived their customer’s problem while previously running an event management business;

-Developed a market leading product which is globally relevant and solving a mission-critical pain point for NFP organisations – recruiting and retaining volunteers;

-Addressing a large market that is undergoing a wave of digitisation;

-Exhibits highly compelling unit economics, strong capital efficiency and growing recurring revenue at over 100% per year;

-Has an attractive growth runway across its existing customer base and new international markets.

The investment in Rostersfy represented 4.4% of the net asset value (NAV) of the Company based on the NAV as at 31 March 2023.

EAI Releases Shareholder Booklet for Restructure

On 19 April 2023, Ellerston Asia Investments Limited ((EAI)) released the shareholder booklet with details regarding the restructure of EAI to be considered at the General Meeting and Special Meeting to be held on 18 May 2023. The Company is proposing to convert EAI shares into units in a dual-structure exchange traded managed fund (ETMF), Ellerston Asia Growth Fund (to be renamed Ellerston Asia Growth Fund (Hedge Fund)) (EAGF).

If approved by shareholders, EAI shares will be exchanged for units in EAGF and EAI will delist from the ASX. EAGF will list on the AQUA market and shareholders who receive EAGF units will be able to trade EAGF units on the ASX from the Effective Date, which is scheduled to be 1 June 2023.

The Company is proposing the restructure to address the discount that EAI has traded at through providing a structure that provides improved liquidity. Since the announcement of the Company’s intention to propose the restructure, the discount at which EAI has traded has narrowed with the anticipation of being able to exit at NAV, something which investors have not been able to do throughout the history of EAI.

If the transaction is approved, EAI shareholders will receive:

-For all shareholders – a Special Dividend, franked to the maximum extent possible; and

-For exiting shareholders – a Capital Reduction Distribution (in consideration for which the shares held by the exiting shareholder will be cancelled).

A few key items for EAI shareholders:

-Following the delisting of EAI, the Manager intends to terminate the management agreement between the Company and the Manager. The Manager is entitled to a termination payment of $1.22 million assuming termination of the agreement on 31 May 2023.

While we understand that this is a contractual clause in the management agreement, given the restructured fund will be managed by the same Manager we view it would be in the best interests of shareholders to forego the termination payment.

-EAGF will have a lower management and performance fee than EAI. EAGF will have a management fee of 0.75%p.a. and a performance fee of 10% of the returns in excess of the MSCI Asia Ex Japan Index. The RE is waiving the management fee for the first year following the quotation of EAGF.

-Under the ETMF structure, EAGF will not have independent oversight. EAGF will be managed by the Responsible Entity who is also the Manager. While EAGF is required to have a compliance committee comprising a majority of independent members with appropriate expertise, the compliance committee’s main focus is to monitor the fund’s adherence with its compliance plan.

-EAGF will be a trust structure and therefore will be a pass through vehicle for unitholders. Under a trust structure, income and realised capital gains in any given year will be distributed. As such, distributions will likely be volatile and will likely have limited amounts of franking given the mandate.

-The EAGF investment strategy will largely resemble that of EAI.

FOR Increases Stake in WSP

During the month, Forager Australian Shares Fund ((FOR)) continued to increase its position in Whispr Limited ((WSP)) with FOR’s interest in WSP increasing to 9.35% of the ordinary shares on issue. FOR initially purchased shares in WSP in FY22 when the share price had already declined substantially from previous highs. FOR obviously believes in the story and has increased its interest as the share price continues to fall with WSP currently trading near all-time lows.

