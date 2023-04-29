The Market In Numbers – 29 Apr 2023

Australia | 11:15 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 29 Apr 2023 Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) NZ50 12019.840 1.14% 1.14% 4.76% All Ordinaries 7501.00 1.73% 1.73% 3.87% S&P ASX 200 7309.20 1.83% 1.83% 3.84% S&P ASX 300 7263.40 1.83% 1.83% 3.72% Communication Services 1571.20 3.63% 3.63% 11.35% Consumer Discretionary 3082.30 2.75% 2.75% 12.89% Consumer Staples 13546.80 1.77% 1.77% 8.01% Energy 10611.40 1.49% 1.49% -3.86% Financials 6333.90 3.32% 3.32% -0.38% Health Care 44203.10 3.65% 3.65% 6.81% Industrials 6887.10 4.42% 4.42% 10.47% Info Technology 1584.50 4.82% 4.82% 12.74% Materials 18023.10 -2.62% -2.62% 2.75% Real Estate 3140.00 5.14% 5.14% 4.56% Utilities 8484.20 1.37% 1.37% 2.07% A-REITs 1401.80 5.30% 5.30% 5.13% All Technology Index 2282.90 3.18% 3.18% 13.83% Banks 2572.50 2.99% 2.99% -2.79% Gold Index 7417.80 7.46% 7.46% 25.33% Metals & Mining 6069.60 -3.15% -3.15% 2.05%

The World

Index 29 Apr 2023 Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) FTSE100 7870.57 3.16% 3.16% 5.05% DAX30 15922.38 2.32% 2.32% 13.87% Hang Seng 19894.57 -2.48% -2.48% 0.57% Nikkei 225 28856.44 2.91% 2.91% 10.58% DJIA 34098.16 3.77% 3.77% 2.64% S&P500 4169.48 2.93% 2.93% 8.32% Nasdaq Comp 12226.58 1.77% 1.77% 16.69%

Metals & Minerals

Index 29 Apr 2023 Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) Gold (oz) 1988.80 0.38% 0.38% 10.91% Silver (oz) 24.91 4.18% 4.18% 6.09% Copper (lb) 3.8353 -6.06% -6.06% 2.18% Aluminium (lb) 1.1471 -2.68% -2.68% -2.32% Nickel (lb) 10.8325 3.25% 3.25% -15.34% Zinc (lb) 1.1766 -12.81% -12.81% -13.30% Uranium (lb) weekly 51.25 1.99% 1.99% 7.67% Iron Ore (t) 116.21 -7.67% -7.67% 5.23%

Energy

Index 29 Apr 2023 Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) West Texas Crude 74.76 0.59% 0.59% -4.24% Brent Crude 78.28 -1.21% -1.21% -3.93%

The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

