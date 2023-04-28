Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 28, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:51 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AKE BRG BSL CHL CKF LLL LYC NXS RIC TLS WHC

AKE ALLKEM LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $11.80

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AKE)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity found Allkem' March quarter production report mixed, with Olaroz production slightly ahead of estimates while sales were lower than expected.

The expected improvement at Mount Cattlin in the June quarter puts Alkem on track to hit the lower end of revised FY23 production guidance of 114-124,000t, the broker observes.

The broker makes slight revisions to its modelling and lowers the target to $18.50 from $19.80 as a result. Buy rating maintained.

This report was published on April 21, 2023.

Target price is $18.50 Current Price is $11.80 Difference: $6.7

If AKE meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 57% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $15.80, suggesting upside of 33.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 100.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.80. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 87.7, implying annual growth of 23.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.5.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 140.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.43. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 117.1, implying annual growth of 33.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.1.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BRG BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED

Household & Personal Products - Overnight Price: $20.02

Wilsons rates ((BRG)) as Overweight (1) -

Breville Group has limited direct exposure in Asia but Wilsons assesses there is significant upside potential in the region, particularly in China.

Going forward the broker does not expect a material change in inventory levels at this stage of the cycle.

Nevertheless, after accelerated investment to meet pandemic-related demand in FY22, and expenses consolidation in the first half of FY23, the broker believes there is significant headroom to fund the next stage of global expansion and now includes China in its forecasts.

Overweight maintained. Target rises to $25.00 from $23.50.

This report was published on April 26, 2023.

Target price is $25.00 Current Price is $20.02 Difference: $4.98

If BRG meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $23.36, suggesting upside of 16.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 30.00 cents and EPS of 76.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.50%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 26.10. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 75.9, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 29.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 26.4.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 35.00 cents and EPS of 89.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.75%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.29. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 86.7, implying annual growth of 14.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 33.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BSL BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED

Steel & Scrap - Overnight Price: $19.47

Jarden rates ((BSL)) as Overweight (2) -

BlueScope Steel has upgraded second half underlying EBIT guidance to $700-770m. Jarden notes the market had already considered prior guidance conservative and increases its second half underlying performance by 17.6%, towards the high end of the new range.

Higher realised prices in Australia compared with expectations contributed to the upgrade. Yet the broker believes the impact on profitability will be modest because of increased input costs, specifically coking coal and iron ore.

Overweight rating maintained. Target is raised to $23.50 from $23.10.

This report was published on April 24, 2023.

Target price is $23.50 Current Price is $19.47 Difference: $4.03

If BSL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $21.62, suggesting upside of 11.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 50.00 cents and EPS of 247.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.57%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.88. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 247.7, implying annual growth of -56.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 50.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.9.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 50.00 cents and EPS of 190.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.57%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.22. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 194.1, implying annual growth of -21.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 50.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CHL CAMPLIFY HOLDINGS LIMITED

Travel, Leisure & Tourism - Overnight Price: $1.95

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CHL)) as Buy (1) -

Camplify has upgraded revenue expectations in its March quarter report and included a full contribution for the quarter from PaulCamper. Gross transaction value increased 269% and was ahead of Canaccord Genuity's forecasts.

Revenue increased 204% to $12.5m. The broker increases forecasts for FY23 in FY24 by 16% and 3%, respectively. The company has rebranded its global insurance product to MyWay and will launch this initially in Germany before rolling out globally.

The Buy rating and target price of $3.25 are retained.

This report was published on April 24, 2023.

Target price is $3.25 Current Price is $1.95 Difference: $1.305

If CHL meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 67% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 194.50.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 194.50.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources