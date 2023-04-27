MGI and South Australian Genomics Centre Introduce DNBSEQ-T7* to Supercharge Genomics Research in Australia

PR NewsWire | 1:45 PM

BRISBANE, Australia, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – MGI and South Australian Genomics Centre (SAGC) are proud to announce their joint efforts to advance genomics research in Australia by introducing the country’s first commercial ultra-high throughput sequencer DNBSEQ-T7*, through MGI’s local distributor Decode Science.

Located in the prestigious SAHMRI building in Adelaide, SAGC is a nationally accredited genomics facility that supports research nationally and internationally. Established in July 2020 as a partnership between six leading research institutes in South Australia, featuring a top-of-the-line equipment infrastructure SAGC provides customers with a wide range of advanced genomics services including whole genome sequencing, exome sequencing, epigenome sequencing, transcriptome sequencing, single-cell sequencing, microbiome sequencing, and spatial transcriptomics.

Based on MGI’s proprietary DNBSEQTM technology, the DNBSEQ-T7* is designed to deliver ultra-high throughput high-quality, reliable sequencing data at a fraction of the cost with a quick turn-around time. DNBSEQ-T7* can generate up to 6 TB of high-quality genomic data in 24 hours. The ultra-high throughput sequencer is equipped with 4 Flow Cells, enabling high flexibility to run PE150 and PE100 samples simultaneously or separately to accommodate the needs of different projects. The versatile sequencer can support a wide range of applications in agriculture, multi-omics research, clinical whole genome or exome sequencing, metagenomics of complex microbial communities, biodiversity study, and more.

"MGI is committed to driving life science innovation and providing researchers with accessible and affordable tools they need to make new discoveries," said Dr. Bicheng Yang, Director of MGI Australia. "SAGC is a perfect fit to host the first commercial DNBSEQ-T7* in the country with the great potential to revolutionize genomics research in Australia, and we are excited to be part of this transformative journey."

"The new ultra-high throughput sequencing technology allows for deeper, faster, accurate sequencing, enabling researchers to dramatically boost the number of samples they can analyse, significantly expanding research possibilities." Said Dr. Sen Wang, SAGC Centre Manager. "The arrival of MGI’s DNBSEQ-T7* enables us to take on large-scale genomics tasks such as population-wide studies and emerging technologies like Spatial Transcriptomics at a much lower cost."

Professor David Lynn, Scientific Director of SAGC added "The T7* is the perfect addition to maximise the full potential of the centre’s other sequencers, taking overall output to new heights. It’s a much more flexible system that fits perfectly into the full range of other sequencers SAGC offers. This flexibility allows SAGC to match the right tool to any scale of sequencing project, while offering significantly lower costs."

This state-of-the-art sequencer, as designed, is seamlessly integrated into SAGC’s existing workflow. The data pipeline is powered by ZTRON Lite, a GDPR-compliant highly automated genomics data appliance dubbed "Sequencer Buddy" to provide a high-performance edge computing and storage solution to execute laboratory management, bioinformatics analysis, data governance, and data delivery.

Operating in a close-loop local network, the streamlined pipeline automatically transfers the sequencing data generated from DNBSEQ-T7* onto ZTRON Lite for processing. The primary data can be stored locally on ZTRON Lite, ensuring a secure environment for access control and data privacy, with the option to transfer to a secure cloud service upon the customer’s request. MGI ZTRON Appliance is certified by European Privacy Seal (EuroPriSe) and compliant with GDPR regulations.

SAGC also houses a DNBSEQ-G400, a medium-throughput sequencer that is suitable for medium and large genome sequencing projects. Read the first SAGC media release here. Empowered by DNBSEQ sequencers that deliver industry-leading quality, throughput, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, SAGC is committed to empowering Australian researchers in their innovative genomics research.

With the introduction of the DNBSEQ-T7*, MGI and SAGC are excited to be at the forefront of driving the development of genomics research and applications in Australia and beyond. As the field of genomics continues to evolve, MGI remains committed to delivering the latest technologies and tools that enable researchers to make breakthrough discoveries and contribute to improving human health and our lives.

Watch the SAGC customer story video:https://youtu.be/zDPGOngleNE

About SAGC

The South Australian Genomics Centre (SAGC) was established in July 2020 as a State-wide genomics facility to support research in South Australia, as well as nationally and internationally. The SAGC is a partnership between the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute (SAHMRI), University of South Australia, Flinders University, The University of Adelaide, the Australian Genome Research Facility (AGRF), and the Australian Wine Research Institute (AWRI). EMBL Australia group leader Professor David Lynn, who is also a Program Director at SAHMRI and Flinders University Professor, is the Scientific Director of this state-of-the-art centre for genomics in South Australia that he played a vital role in championing. The SAGC central hub is located in the iconic SAHMRI building in the heart of Adelaide’s Biomed City and has additional nodes on the Waite Campus and at Flinders University.

SAGC contact: SAHMRI Media and PR

Email: [email protected]

About MGI

MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), headquartered in Shenzhen, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production, and sales of sequencing instruments, reagents, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine, and healthcare. MGI is a leading producer of clinical high-throughput gene sequencers*, and its multi-omics platforms include genetic sequencing*, medical imaging, and laboratory automation. MGI’s mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare. For more information, please visit MGI website or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn or YouTube.

MGI contact: Stephanie Sun, MGI Australia [email protected]

*Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS and CoolMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers for use with such reagents are not available in Germany, Spain, UK, Sweden, Italy, Czech Republic, Switzerland and Hong Kong (CoolMPS is available in Hong Kong). *Products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures (except as specifically noted).

