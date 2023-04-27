Inaugural Best Workplaces in Technology for 2023 announced by Great Place To Work Australia

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

SYDNEY, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture will honor the top companies in the country as the Best Workplaces™ in Technology for 2023 in Australia. The companies were shortlisted using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback with a final 55 organisations ranked on the official list across 3 main categories: Micro, Small and Medium & Large.

The inaugural Australia’s Best Workplaces in Technology list is determined using Great Place To Work’s For All™ methodology to evaluate hundreds of Certified™ Great Place To Work organisations, representing over 30,000 employee voices in the information and technology sector across Australia.

The Great Place To Work Trust Index™ survey enables employees to share confidential quantitative and qualitative feedback about their organisation’s culture by responding to 60 statements on a 5-point scale and answering two open-ended questions.

Managing Director of Great Place To Work Australia & New Zealand, Roland Wee said all companies ranked on this inaugural Best Workplaces in Technology List for 2023 are to be congratulated – they are indeed not just great, but the best, as validated by the voices of their employees.

"Australia’s technology sector is continuing to undergo exciting expansion and innovation. From established organisations to fresh young businesses ready to roll out big tech developments, our data from our tens of thousands of employee surveys shows that the tech organisations who are thriving, are those who are putting their people and workplace culture first," said Mr Wee.

"Tech layoffs in countries like the United States sparked concern about the job market across the world, but here in Australia, organisations such as those ranked in our list today, have continued to thrive by focusing on employee wellbeing and workplace culture.

The success in organisational growth, people retention, and workplace wellness of organisations on our Best Workplaces in Technology List indicates Australia is poised to continue to grow into a leading work destination for global tech talent" said Mr Wee.

About Great Place To Work Certification

Great Place To Work CertificationTM is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognising outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 97 countries apply to earn Great Place To Work Certification.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organisation become a great place to work For All.

Learn more at https://greatplacetowork.com.au/ and on Facebook [https://www.facebook.com/greatplacetoworkAU] , LinkedIn [https://www.linkedin.com/company/great-place-to-work-institute-australia/] & Instagram [https://www.instagram.com/gptw_au]

Contact: Bernadette O’Connor, Director of Marketing, Great Place To Work ANZ & ASEAN, [email protected] or 0466055079

Best Workplaces™ in Technology list 2023 – 55 organizations have been listed, and appear with their category and rank below.

Category Rank Public Facing Company Name Hyperlinks for further info Micro 1 HiBob https://www.hibob.com/ 2 Pendula https://www.pendula.com/ 3 Engaging.io https://www.engaging.io/ 4 Katana1 https://www.katana1.com/ 5 The Network https://www.thenetworkit.com/?source=greatplacetowork.com.au 6 Sensible https://sensible.com.au/ 7 Beamible https://beamible.com/ 8 Mantalus https://www.mantalus.com/ 9 SalesFix https://www.salesfix.com.au 10 Bodd http://www.bodd.io Small 1 Displayr https://www.displayr.com/ 2 Sixpivot https://www.sixpivot.com.au/ 3 Kasada https://www.kasada.io/ 4 PhoenixDX https://phoenix-dx.com/ 5 EstimateOne https://estimateone.com/ 6 Cloudwerx https://cloudwerx.co/ 7 Pragmateam https://pragma.team/ 8 Quorum Systems https://quorumsystems.com.au/ 9 monday.com https://www.monday.com/ 10 IComm https://www.icomm.com.au/ 11 intelia https://www.intelia.com.au/ 12 Decision Inc. https://decisioninc.com.au/ 13 Sensei https://www.senseiprojectsolutions.com.au/ 14 SOPHOS https://www.sophos.com/en-us 15 Bailey Abbott https://baileyabbott.com.au/ 16 GoTo https://www.goto.com/ 17 Ever Nimble https://evernimble.com/ 18 MindArc Pty Ltd https://www.mindarc.com.au/ 19 HSO Enterprise Solutions https://www.hso.com/about-hso/ 20 Novigi http://www.novigi.com.au Medium & Large 1 Cisco https://www.cisco.com/site/au/en/index.html 2 Salesforce https://www.salesforce.com/ 3 Mantel Group https://www.mantelgroup.com.au/ 4 Adobe http://www.adobe.com/ 5 Atlassian https://www.atlassian.com/ 6 REA Group https://www.rea-group.com/ 7 SafetyCulture https://safetyculture.com/ 8 Infotrack https://www.infotrack.com.au/ 9 Intuit https://quickbooks.intuit.com/au/ 10 DiUS https://dius.com.au/ 11 Insight Australia https://au.insight.com/en_AU/home.html 12 ThoughtWorks https://www.thoughtworks.com/ 13 HealthEngine https://www.healthengine.com.au/ 14 HP https://www.hp.com/au-en/home.html 15 CrowdStrike https://www.crowdstrike.com/ 16 Smokeball https://www.smokeball.com.au/ 17 Ansarada https://www.ansarada.com/ 18 ServiceNow https://www.servicenow.com/ 19 Microsoft https://www.microsoft.com/en-au/ 20 eBay https://www.ebay.com.au/ 21 BGL Corporate Solutions Pty Ltd https://www.bglcorp.com/ 22 ROLLER https://www.roller.software/ 23 Centorrino Technologies https://www.ct.com.au/ 24 Aligent Consulting https://www.aligent.com.au/ 25 Clear Dynamics Pty Ltd https://cleardynamics.com.au/

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms