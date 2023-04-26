Treasure Chest: Opportunities For Ridley Corp

Treasure Chest | 11:14 AM

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today's idea is on Ridley Corp.

Whose Idea Is It?

Analysts at Moelis Australia.

The Subject:

Ridley Corp ((RIC)).

Ridley produces animal feed and supplements, catering to a diverse range of industries including dairy cows, chickens, pigs, aquaculture, sheep, beef and rural and urban companions. The company’s products are designed to support animal development throughout their lifecycle, and are available for both commercial and non-commercial use cases.

Ridley produces some 2mt of animal feed and supplements annually through its national footprint, which makes Ridley one of the largest feed mill and rendering operators in Australia. Commercial products are typically sold directly to customers and delivered to their operations, while non-commercial packaged products are sold through rural retail stores, such as Elders and other independent rural retailers.